EverC and Foregenix: A Strategic Partnership for Secure Digital Transformation
This synergistic partnership is an opportunity to further our shared mission to drive security and growth for global payment providers and marketplaces.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, EverC and Foregenix announce a strategic partnership that highlights their shared goal of mitigating risk and digital security at the enterprise level. This collaboration brings together the expertise and cutting-edge technologies of both companies to address the challenge of safety and security in the increasingly interconnected world of finance, including banks and payment providers.
As businesses continue to operate in a digitally driven environment, there is a critical need for comprehensive intelligence on the risks it poses. The partnership between EverC and Foregenix is a significant step forward in combating the global threat of an elaborate, evolving criminal network online, and enabling businesses worldwide to focus on safe, scalable growth.
EverC, a recognized leader in AI-driven risk management solutions for payment providers and marketplaces, brings innovative technology and extensive experience and insights in risk intelligence, compliance management, and threat detection to the partnership. The company's dedication to customer service and data-driven approach aligns seamlessly with Foregenix's commitment to provide critical expert advice to keep the world’s cyberspace secure.
Foregenix, a renowned cybersecurity and digital forensics firm, is known for its proactive and intelligence-driven approach to cybersecurity. By combining proprietary technology with industry expertise, Foregenix empowers businesses to strengthen the implementation and validation of best security practices to anticipate, detect, and mitigate cyber risks effectively.
"We are thrilled about this collaboration with Foregenix," said Ariel Tiger, CEO of EverC. "There are great synergies here – both in the customers we serve and in the technologies that we have built. This partnership is an opportunity to further our shared mission to drive security and growth for global payment providers and marketplaces." Likewise, Benjamin Hosack, Co-Founder of Foregenix, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "I am thrilled to announce the commencement of our strategic alliance with EverC. This partnership represents unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. The future is bright, and we are excited to embark on this journey hand in hand with our esteemed partner.”
About EverC:
EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at www.everc.com.
About Foregenix:
Foregenix is a renowned cybersecurity specialist in the payment and card industry, offering a wide range of services and solutions. Our expertise includes information security advisory, compliance, digital forensics, incident response, offensive cybersecurity, governance, and enterprise risk management. With over 14 years of experience, we are headquartered in the UK and have regional offices worldwide. Foregenix has earned the trust of more than 1,500 satisfied customers, including large enterprises, banks, card brands, government agencies, charities, and SMEs around the globe.
