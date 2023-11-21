Omnic.AI and Esports Youth Club Announce Partnership to Leverage AI Powered Coaching for South London Gaming Academy
Omnic.AI partners with Esports Youth Club, boosting AI-driven coaching for South London's young gamers in their Esports Academy.BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnic.AI, a leading AI platform for gaming, proudly announces its partnership with Esports Youth Club, a not-for-profit community and facility dedicated to providing free gaming access across South London. This strategic partnership will bolster Esports Youth Club’s recently announced Esports Academy program and will give their students access to groundbreaking AI analysis and performance insights.
Omnic.AI’s technology leverages computer vision and deep learning techniques to provide personalized coaching tips and data-driven skill assessment. It also tracks performance and progression which will allow users to monitor their improvement over time. Through this partnership, Omnic.AI will help Esports Youth Club’s mission to inspire young people in South London through gaming and esports.
Esports Youth Club is a not-for-profit company running free gaming sessions, esports tournaments and esports training programs across South London. They provide facilities, structure and equipment for everyone in the community to explore their passion for gaming and the partnership with Omnic.AI adds cutting-edge AI technology to their offering.
"We are delighted to join forces with Esports Youth Club to provide the next generation of gaming enthusiasts with the tools they need to succeed," said Shaun Meredith, Co-Founder and CEO of Omnic.AI. "Our AI-powered coaching insights will help young gamers sharpen their skills, strategize effectively, and reach their development goals."
Finan Trethewey, Director at Esports Youth Club, added, "Our organization is dedicated to empowering young gamers, and this partnership with Omnic.AI is a significant step towards that goal. With the help of AI technology, we can provide our members with world-class coaching insights and create a competitive advantage that will propel them to success."
Both organizations are excited about the opportunities this partnership provides for underserved youths in gaming and supporting the next generation of gamers around the world.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Francis Thai
Chief Marketing Officer
Omnic.AI
Email: info@omnic.ai
Finan Trethewey
Director
Esports Youth Club
Email: finan.trethewey@esportsyouthclub.org
About Omnic.AI:
Omnic.AI is an AI platform for gaming designed to help users game smarter. The self-service platform uses computer vision and deep learning techniques to help every-day gamers, pros, and content creators replace hours of manual work, anecdotal theory, and intuition with automation and personalized data driven insights. Omnic.AI was founded in 2021 by MIT alumnus and former nuclear engineer Shaun Meredith and former Apple director Chuck Goldman.
About Esports Youth Club:
Esports Youth Club is a UK based social enterprise leveraging gaming for good. EYC provides free gaming-based youth club sessions across South London, with the aim of giving access to the very best gaming equipment and experience to everyone.
