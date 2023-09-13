Belong Gaming Partners with Omnic.AI to Launch First AI-Powered Esports Coaching Platform in Worldwide Gaming Arenas
Omnic.AI's groundbreaking AI coaching platform 'Forge' will now be available at Belong Gaming's experiential arenas, transforming the esports coaching landscapeBRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnic.AI, pioneers in AI-driven performance gaming solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Belong Gaming, a leading gaming center operator. This collaboration brings together cutting-edge AI technology with Belong Gaming's extensive network of experiential gaming arenas in the UK and throughout Europe, enabling players to access personalized esports coaching like never before.
With this game-changing partnership, Belong Gaming becomes the first-ever gaming arena operator to offer AI-based coaching, powered by Omnic.AI's Forge platform, to its diverse community of players. In addition, members can access this revolutionary coaching platform 24/7, both at Belong Gaming arenas and remotely, enabling them to improve their skills anytime, anywhere.
As Omnic Forge integrates into Belong Gaming's service offering, it significantly bolsters the company's scalability solutions, supporting the planned opening of additional locations across the UK and Ireland.
“Belong Gaming is an ideal partner for the Omnic Forge. Belong Gaming's commitment to player improvement and inclusion fit perfectly with the basic concepts of the Omnic Forge. Omnic.AI is proud to partner with another company that so closely aligns with our core values.” - Shaun Meredith, CEO of Omnic.AI.
Belong Gaming members will gain exclusive access to Omnic's AI-driven post-game analysis for Fortnite, Valorant and soon Overwatch 2 and others, along with the ability to compare their performance with the rest of the community. These advanced tools will enhance the game sense of all Belong players, elevating the entire gaming experience and empowering them to reach new heights.
“Omnic has been a great partner and we are excited to release this across all the arenas and to the supportive Belong Community. The Omnic Forge is an ideal platform for Belong Gaming. It expands our coaching offering beyond our talented human coaches and allows our players to leverage Forge’s AI that gives them 24/7 access to insights based upon community and professional gameplay.- Nick Arran, Manager Director at GAME.
This groundbreaking partnership underscores both companies' commitment to revolutionizing the esports landscape and providing players with the ultimate tools for skill development and success. With Belong Gaming and Omnic.AI at the forefront of this transformation, the future of esports coaching has never been more promising.
About Omnic.AI
Omnic.AI (Omnic Data, Inc.) is the global leader in AI-driven performance gaming solutions. Omnic’s industry-proven Artificial Intelligence platform, Forge, is being used by professional esports players and coaches to improve their techniques and aspiring young gamers to learn how to play like the professionals. The Omnic Forge uses actual game-play video to analyze player performance while collecting statistics that no other company can gather based on deep learning models developed by Omnic.AI. The Omnic Forge is a web based SaaS product that allows any user to upload their video and instantly get professional coaching recommendations as well as historical growth analytics as analyzed by Artifical Intelligence. Omnic.AI is dedicated to helping any aspiring gamer improve their gameplay.
https://omnic.ai/
info@omnic.ai
__
Omnic.AI Press Office
Omnic.AI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok