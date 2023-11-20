Project N95 to Wind Down Operations as Mask Sales/Donations Drop - Non-Profit Has Distributed More Than 37 Million Masks
The group will offer masks at discounted rates from Nov 21 to Nov 28 on the Project N95 Marketplace. The last day to purchase masks is Dec 15.
It has been our honor to serve so many during this moment in history. Our mission would never have been achieved without the incredible support of partners, donors, customers, volunteers and our team”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95 will begin winding down operations following a precipitous drop off of sales of masks and dwindling donations. The non-profit group that serves many of the most vulnerable Americans, has distributed more than 37 million high quality masks and respirators during the COVID pandemic. The group sprang up in March 2020 at a time when authentic PPE (personal protective equipment) was critically hard to find, even for healthcare workers.
— Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller
Through the group’s online marketplace and thanks to donations of masks from American PPE providers, the group’s staff and volunteers have donated more than 5 million items of PPE to frontline health workers, essential workers and people in need.
“It has been our honor to serve so many during this moment in history. Our mission would never have been achieved without the incredible support of partners, donors, customers, volunteers and our team members along the way,” said Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller.
The group recognizes that there are still people who need equitable access to highly protective masks, which is why it will continue selling and donating masks during its final weeks of operation. The group will offer masks at discounted rates of up to 30% off from November 21 to November 28 on the Project N95 Marketplace. The last day to purchase masks is December 15 and the last day for hardship requests for free masks will be December 20.
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliable masks and other protective equipment were scarce. Supply chains broke down, shipments of desperately needed masks were diverted and counterfeit PPE flooded the market. Health care workers found themselves facing impossible odds as they cared for overwhelming numbers of patients with little or no protective gear. One of the key advantages for purchasers from Project N95’s marketplace has been that the organization carefully vets the manufacturer and conducts its own rigorous quality testing on all masks it sells. When purchasing KN95 (earloop) masks, it’s impossible to be assured of the providence and effectiveness without this vetting.
“We are proud of the work we did together. And while it’s the end of this chapter, the impact we made together will carry on,” added Miller.
