Beacon, Project N95 Partner to Bring FAR-UVC Tech to Underserved Communities to Increase Access to Respiratory Health
Beacon, an ultraviolet-based disinfection device, announces a partnership with national nonprofit Project N95, to bring FAR-UVC tech to underserved communities
We can help those most in need of tools that promote better health, while simultaneously helping to limit and prevent negative health events from further affecting our communities”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon, an ultraviolet-based disinfection device, today announces its partnership with Project N95, a national nonprofit organization working to protect people and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Through their collaboration, Beacon and Project N95 will bring Beacon’s technology to underserved communities.
“Respiratory illnesses will always be with us,” said Project N95 executive director Anne Miller. “Now is the time to prepare for that reality by securing access to high quality masks and air purification systems as well as pursuing new innovations. Beacon's commitment to the community through their Beacon for Good program is aligned with our mission, and we are excited to partner with them to make this technology available to underserved community organizations.”
The patent-pending Beacon device utilizes Far-UVC light to help kill up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, germs and pathogens in a space in as little as 10 minutes. Far-UVC light is one of the simplest ways to reduce the spread of illnesses, and it works by inactivating harmful microorganisms in the air and on surfaces, even while people are present. Far-UVC devices like Beacon provide customers with low-effort disinfection by using short wavelengths of light to disinfect without any toxic chemicals or massive energy consumption.
Throughout the pandemic, Project N95 has focused on access to respiratory health through innovation. Whether through its development of an intensive PPE vetting process in the midst of the pandemic to creating a first-in-kind PPE marketplace, Project N95 has actively worked to make better respiratory protection available for everyone.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Project N95 has been working to protect the respiratory health of people and communities by finding and providing respirators and high-filtration masks to frontline workers and the general public. Since 2020, Project N95 has donated more than 5.1 million units of PPE.
"As masks have become less of a collective choice, it has become increasingly important to make changes that are structural versus individual," said Miller. "Cleaner air in the spaces we share could make a tremendous difference."
Beginning this fall, 5% of all proceeds from Beacon sales will be donated to Project N95 in order to bring Beacon’s technology to underserved communities so that everyone can benefit from improved health and fewer sick days.
“The increased focus on health and wellness demands accessibility and equitability to avoid a collective action problem,” said Beacon CEO and co-founder Brian Clark. “This is why we're so excited to partner with Project N95: We can help those most in need of tools that promote better health, while simultaneously helping to limit and prevent negative health events from further affecting our communities.”
Beacon is available for sale now at beacon light.co. For more information, please visit beaconlight.co, projectn95.org, or follow along on social media.
ABOUT BEACON
Beacon is a cutting-edge autonomous air and surface disinfection assistant. The patent-pending product is a hand-sized, smart, wall-mounted light operated by a connected Wi-Fi enabled mobile application. It utilizes Far-UVC technology and is safer to use around people than harsh cleaning products and traditional germicidal UV products. Backed by scientifically proven technology, Beacon's mission is to help cultivate a healthier lifestyle by safely eliminating bacteria, viruses (including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza), germs, mold, and pathogens. For more information, please visit beaconlight.co or follow along on social media at @beaconlightco.
ABOUT PROJECT N95
Project N95 is a national nonprofit organization working to protect people and their communities through equitable access to affordable, authentic respiratory protection. Through our advocacy, education, and distribution of vetted goods and services, we strive to keep everyone safe and informed. Working with partners, donors, and customers, our team has provided at no cost, more than 5.1 million items like N95 respirators, surgical masks and air purifiers to communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic and poor indoor air quality. For more information please visit projectn95.org and follow us on social media. For more information, please visit projectn95.org and follow us on social media.
