United Cerebral Palsy Pres. and CEO Armando A. Contreras statement on the passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Honoring First Lady Rosalynn Carter's legacy on caregiving and mental health care nationwide
UCP honors Mrs. Carter for her profound legacy of compassion, advocacy, and a commitment to efforts advancing the respect of human dignity around the world.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Cerebral Palsy extends its deepest condolences to the family of former President Jimmy Carter for the loss of his beloved wife of more than 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.
— UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras
Mrs. Carter will be remembered for her lifelong commitment to her church, as a loving companion and respected adviser to President Carter, as a history-making First Lady, and for her impassioned advocacy for family caregivers and people with mental illness. She founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers (RCI) in 1987 to support the unique needs of volunteer and professional caregivers, tens of millions of whom selflessly care for family and friends nationwide.
She was also a prominent voice in the field of mental health and helped bring about the passage of the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980, continuing her leadership through the Carter Center in Atlanta. For nearly 40 years, the Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy has gathered organizations and professionals from across the nation to focus on key mental health issues.
UCP honors Mrs. Carter for her profound legacy of compassion, advocacy, and a commitment to efforts advancing the respect of human dignity around the world.
May she rest in peace.
- Armando A. Contreras, President and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy
About UCP
The mission of United Cerebral Palsy is to be an indispensable resource for people with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Founded in 1949, UCP has 56 affiliates (53 in the U.S. and two in Canada) that provide a wide range of services annually to more than 150,000 children and adults, including resources and referrals, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, physical therapy, job training, integrated employment, home and community-based services, recreational opportunities and housing assistance. UCP also advocates for direct support professionals (DSPs) and other direct care workers. We believe all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society so they can “live life without limits.”
