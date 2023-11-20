Eddy Mann Follows #1 iTunes Hit with New Single “Hallelujah”

The Christian singer-songwriter releases the 2nd single from his acclaimed “Chapel Songs” album.

I’m driven to write, to record, and to perform by the opportunity to bring a smile, a light, or just a moment of peace to someone in need,”
— Eddy Mann

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning singer-songwriter Eddy Mann is back with a powerful new single, “Hallelujah,” set to release on November 21, 2023. The track is the second single to be released from his latest album, “Chapel Songs,” and is a follow-up to his #1 UK iTunes chart single, “Hope of the World.”

Mann, who hails from Philadelphia, is known for his unique blend of cultural and spiritual influences that shine through in his music. With a career spanning over 20 albums, Mann’s music has touched the hearts of audiences all over the world. His hit single, “The Consequence,” was a Top 10 Christian Music Weekly radio hit.

Inspired by the book of Revelation, “Hallelujah” is a beautiful offering of worship and praise to God, recognizing His unmatched glory and power. Mann’s soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics are sure to move listeners and inspire them to join in singing praises to the Lord.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1N63HQ4nt0ipD4D1hwWAlE

In Mann’s words, “I’m driven to write, to record, and to perform by the opportunity to bring a smile, a light, or just a moment of peace to someone in need. That’s why I get up each day, that’s my part to play in this story, and that’s why I’ll continue to write about my experiences getting through each day.”

With its uplifting sound, “Hallelujah” is a must-listen for anyone looking for a moment of peace and inspiration in their day. The single is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, and can be purchased on Mann’s website, www.eddymann.com.

