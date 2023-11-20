International Logistics Service Provider Katoen Natie to Expand in the City of Norfolk

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Katoen Natie Norfolk Inc., a plastics and polymers warehousing and distribution company and subsidiary of Katoen Natie, will invest $59.9 million to expand in the City of Norfolk. The company will add a 450,000-square-foot warehouse, a rail yard, and expand its existing rail spur to meet increased demand. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia and South Carolina for the project, which will create 76 new jobs.

“Katoen Natie Norfolk’s increased demand matches the surge Virginia is experiencing as a premier supply chain destination, and this expansion will foster the synergy of the industry ecosystem,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Katoen Natie Norfolk has thrived in Hampton Roads for more than a decade thanks to the region’s outstanding logistics advantages, access to The Port of Virginia, and robust workforce, and I look forward to its continued growth.”

“Virginia offers the location, infrastructure, and talent to attract global companies like Katoen Natie, and we are proud of Katoen Natie Norfolk’s continued success in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The expanded warehouse and rail yard will enable the company to address current and future demand while boosting Virginia’s supply chain industry. I congratulate all the partners involved in securing this project that will create 76 new jobs for hardworking citizens of Hampton Roads. This is a strong signal of confidence in Virginia.”

“As a Norfolk native, I'm incredibly excited to see Katoen Natie expand in the Mermaid City,” said Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III. “This international company chose Virginia over other states, once again demonstrating that the Commonwealth is a great place to do business. With our premier port, strong rail infrastructure, and outstanding workforce, Virginia has everything a company like Katoen Natie needs to thrive. I look forward to seeing the company build on its record of success right here in the Commonwealth for many years to come.”



“Due to its central location on the East Coast, great workforce including former military, dual rail service via Norfolk Southern and CSX, and natural deep-water, great-functioning port, we chose Norfolk for our expansion,” said Katoen Natie President Frank Vingerhoets.

“Norfolk applauds Katoen Natie Norfolk Inc.'s remarkable second expansion and substantial investment of nearly $60 million, a testament to their unwavering confidence in our city's potential,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander. “KTN’s commitment solidifies Norfolk's position as a thriving hub for innovation, and we welcome this significant expansion as a catalyst for enhancing both our community and economic vitality, creating 76 new jobs.”

“Katoen Natie is a key contributor to our position as a world-class transportation and logistics hub,” said Doug Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “We extend our congratulations to Katoen Natie and the City of Norfolk. In 2011, the Alliance, in collaboration with VEDP and Norfolk, successfully recruited Katoen Natie to the Hampton Roads region, and it’s clear that decision continues to pay off with continued investment and expansion. It's incredibly gratifying to observe the company's sustained investment and growth in Norfolk, a testament to our region's skilled and abundant workforce, strong Port, and unparalleled infrastructure, among other key factors.”

“Katoen Natie is making a significant investment in its future [in Norfolk] and The Port of Virginia is investing in parallel to ensure we can meet the demand that this type of expansion requires,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “This announcement shows the confidence Katoen Natie has in the port’s ability to safely and sustainably move its cargo to world markets for years to come. This company is a valued port user, and we welcome the opportunity to work with the Katoen Natie team to ensure even greater success.”

“I am pleased to see that Katoen Natie will invest almost $60 million in the City of Norfolk to expand their facility, which will create new jobs in our region. I welcome this expansion in my district,” said Senator Lionell Spruill.

“Gratitude to Katoen Natie for continuing their investment in our city. We appreciate companies that work proactively to bring new jobs,” said Delegate Jackie Glass. “We look forward to the collective efforts we will make to act as responsible neighbors towards the Southside residents.”

Parent company Katoen Natie is an international logistics service provider and port operator founded in 1854 and headquartered in Belgium. Katoen Natie is present in 35 countries on five continents, employing 15,000 worldwide. The company focuses on 10 main industries, including supply chain engineering, process engineering, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer goods and industry, port operations, general cargo and commodities, food and feed, silo cleaning, and art. Katoen Natie Norfolk’s operation was established in 2011 at the former Ford Motor Company assembly plant and refurbished body shop. These facilities allow producers of plastic resin pellets to ship bulk railcars to the warehouse where the product is packaged and loaded into intermodal containers for shipment internationally through the Port of Virginia.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk, the Hampton Roads Alliance, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Katoen Natie Norfolk is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support Katoen Natie’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Rail Industrial Access Program through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, subject to approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

