FAA to Implement Lateral Offset for Approaching Runway at DEN

Nov. 20, 2023

To reduce Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) Resolution Advisories (RA) for aircraft on approach to Runway 16R and Runway 16L at Denver International Airport (DEN), the FAA will implement a 3-degree lateral offset for approaches serving Runway 16R.

InFO 23010 notifies pilots of the revised procedures. The FAA will use the offset approach course on Runway 16R when both runways are in use and at least one aircraft is making a visual approach.

It stresses the importance of maintaining course alignment to mitigate TCAS RAs and the use of TCAS Traffic Advisory RA mode. Radar monitored data analysis revealed a high number of TCAS RAs when aircraft are established on straight-in approaches to Runways 16R and 16L. These RAs have led to unstabilized approaches, aircraft being forced down below minimum crossing altitudes, go-arounds, and subsequent resequencing.

Review the FAA InFO 23010 (PDF)

“Recent studies have shown that utilizing a 3-degree lateral offset approach course to runway 16R at DEN will prevent TCAS RAs while allowing for the use of TA/RA mode,” the InFO said.

Effective Nov. 30, the FAA will publish two RNAV, 3-degree lateral offset approaches to runway 16R, RNAV GPS Y Runway 16R, and RNAV Required Navigation Performance (RNP) Z RWY 16R approaches will also be laterally offset by 3 degrees.

The InFO concludes with a bulleted list of operational considerations, including ATIS guidance, visual approach considerations and using straight-in ILS approaches to Runway 16R.

Operators are encouraged to review their risk assessment of TCAS policy and procedures including the use of TCAS TA/RA mode when DEN ATC is conducting concurrent approach operations to Runways 16L and 16R utilizing the Runway 16R offset procedures.

