Shop WILD Saturday Set for December 16

November 20, 2023

Concord, NH – If you are an outdoor enthusiast, or have one on your shopping list, join us for Shop WILD Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s exciting holiday shopping experience. The event is set for Saturday, December 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Shop WILD Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers are asking for this season such as gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses or Hike Safe cards, and the full line up of official Fish and Game logo merchandise including a warm winter beanie in black or blaze orange in addition to the extremely popular vintage-inspired Fish and Game hooded sweatshirt. Art lovers will have the opportunity to purchase original paintings by Andrew Schafermeyer, known for his bold use of color in his interpretation of Granite State fish. New England Naturals will also be on hand with their unique selection of wild-crafted products including custom fur pieces and tinctures.

Shop WILD Saturday has something for the whole family to explore. Learn about live birds of prey, and meet them in the feather, with Maria Colby, featured on the North Woods Law: New Hampshire television show and her interactive Wings of the Dawn experience. Retired Lieutenant turned children’s book author Wayne Saunders will be signing copies of his new book The Cowboy in the Woods. Friends from the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation and the Conservation Officers Relief Association (CORA) will be on hand to share their work, as will members of the Fish and Game K-9 team. See you there!

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources. To learn more about the variety of ways you can support the Department, visit wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support.