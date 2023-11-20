Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,612 in the last 365 days.

Mikhail Mishustin meets with State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev

RUSSIA, November 20 - Moscow hosted a meeting between Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Union State Mikhail Mishustin and State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev.

Mikhail Mishustin and Dmitry Mezentsev discussed current issues of deepening integration in the Union State of Russia and Belarus. They focused on fulfilling the 2021-2023 guidelines for implementing the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State and 28 union programmes.

Mikhail Mishustin noted the importance of promoting joint Russian-Belarusian projects with an integration component in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian fields.

You just read:

Mikhail Mishustin meets with State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more