Mikhail Mishustin meets with State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev

RUSSIA, November 20 - Moscow hosted a meeting between Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Union State Mikhail Mishustin and State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev.

Mikhail Mishustin and Dmitry Mezentsev discussed current issues of deepening integration in the Union State of Russia and Belarus. They focused on fulfilling the 2021-2023 guidelines for implementing the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State and 28 union programmes.

Mikhail Mishustin noted the importance of promoting joint Russian-Belarusian projects with an integration component in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian fields.