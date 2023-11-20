Scotty Hollywood Band Desires a Personal Connection on New Single “Human to Human”

The chart-topping project led by Scott Argiro releases the 2nd single from the critically acclaimed album, “Wondervu.”

Human to Human” is a reminder of the power of human connection and the importance of physical presence in a digitally-dominated world.”
— Scott Argiro

DENVER, CO, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scotty Hollywood Band has released their highly anticipated single, “Human to Human,” off their latest album, “Wondervu.” Known for their energetic performances and emotion-filled vocals, the band continues to captivate audiences with their unique sound and powerful lyrics.

“Human to Human” is a testament to the band’s ability to bring positive energy and connect with their listeners on a human level. Lead singer Scott Argiro wrote and recorded the song in Denver, CO with lead/rhythm guitarist Shane Lamb in Nashville, TN. The track was mixed by Jesse O’Brien and mastered by Paul Abbott at ZenMastering.

The band’s signature blend of pop and rock is showcased in the single, with catchy melodies and a dynamic rhythm section that will have fans singing and dancing along. The accompanying music video, directed by Elgin Cahill, perfectly captures the essence of the song and the band’s captivating live performances.

“Human to Human” is a reminder of the power of human connection and the importance of physical presence in a digitally-dominated world.” – Scott Argiro

The release of “Human to Human” comes hot on the heels of the band’s successful album release, “Wondervu,” and it showcases their dedication to their craft and their passion for creating meaningful music. Scotty is not only known for his musical talents, but also for their on-stage wit and charismatic personality, making the band a must-see act.

In addition to his work as a musician, Scotty has also dabbled in the world of acting, appearing in television commercials, independent films, and even a Ridley Scott production. This diverse range of talents adds another dimension to his dynamic performances and creative endeavors.

Fans can catch the video for “Human to Human” on the band’s official YouTube channel and purchase the single on all major music platforms. Be sure to also check out their tour dates and stay updated on all things Scotty Hollywood Band on their website, www.thescottyhollywoodband.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Scotty Hollywood Band Desires a Personal Connection on New Single “Human to Human”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Eddy Mann Follows #1 iTunes Hit with New Single “Hallelujah”
Scotty Hollywood Band Desires a Personal Connection on New Single “Human to Human”
Connie Smith and Sam Wellington to be Inducted into Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame at Grand Ole Opry
View All Stories From This Author