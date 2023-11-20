Premier’s, parliamentary secretary’s statement on Transgender Day of Remembrance

CANADA, November 20 - Premier David Eby and Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have issued the following statement on Transgender Day of Remembrance:

“Today, we join people in B.C. and around the world in remembering the transgender, gender-diverse, non-binary and Two-Spirit people who have been killed in acts of violence and those who have taken their own lives due to a lack of support and acceptance.

“We also recommit to ending transphobia and supporting members of the trans community by taking actions to make life safer for everyone.

“There is no place for transphobia in our province. We continue to speak up against hate and to support our transgender, gender-diverse, non-binary and Two-Spirit friends, family members, neighbours and colleagues. All people deserve to live their lives knowing they are safe and loved. This is the British Columbia that we strive for and believe is possible.

“Our government is determined to lead by example. Last year, we became the first province in Canada to amend provincial laws to remove outdated gendered and binary language, and one of the first provinces to make it possible for people to get birth certificates without gender markers. B.C. is also a leader in providing gender-affirming health care through Trans Care BC, and we continue to expand and improve our services to address gaps in health-care services experienced by trans and non-binary people.

“We also continue to support education that promotes safe, caring and inclusive schools to ensure students learn to value diversity and everyone feels like they belong.

“We were the first B.C. government to raise the transgender flag on the legislature lawn, and we do so again today in honour of those we’ve lost.

“Everyone has a responsibility to condemn transphobic violence, and everyone has a right to be their true self without fear. We will continue to work hard to ensure this is the reality for all transgender, gender-diverse, non-binary and Two-Spirit people in our province.”