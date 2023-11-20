Unbridled Capital Provides Sell-Side Advisory to 7 Burger Kings in the Northeast
We continue to be successful in Burger King assignments and are thankful for our growing presence in the brand. Overall, we congratulate both parties on this closing.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to New King Inc. and related entities, led by John Muirhead, on the sale of 7 Burger Kings in the Northeast. The restaurants were sold to Burger Barn, LLC, an existing franchisee, led by Bonnie Hemrajani.
“I met Rick and the Unbridled team at the Burger King Convention several years ago. I found them to be approachable, responsive, and deeply knowledgeable. When I decided to sell my business, it was an easy decision to hire Unbridled Capital. I was not disappointed with that decision – they did an excellent job in marketing my business, bringing multiple offers, and supporting the transaction diligently once a buyer was selected. I had multiple touchpoints from their team throughout my deal, and I am a testament to the success of their process. Count me as an eager Unbridled Capital reference for anyone looking for a franchise M&A advisor. They do splendid work!” said franchisee John Muirhead.
“Thank you to John and Bonnie for working together to reach a successful closing. These Burger Kings were super-strong performers – and it is always an honor to work for a family-owned business who has faithfully embodied the American Dream of entrepreneurship over so many years. We continue to be successful in Burger King assignments and are thankful for our growing presence in the brand. Overall, we congratulate both parties on this closing and wish them the absolute best in the next phase of their lives,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
Unbridled is honored to have grown our M&A practice within the Burger King system over the past few years. As an example of our expanding business, we currently have assignments in thirteen varied brands.
