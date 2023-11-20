Eccentex Announces New Telecom Win
The solution is designed to improve customer satisfaction, increase agent efficiency, and save time and effort.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eccentex Corp. is announcing a new contract signed by its local partner with one of the largest Telecommunications Companies in the Middle East. Eccentex will deliver Smart Knowledge Base integration with Dynamic Case Management to elevate customer experience to the next level.
Smart Knowledge Base is part of Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud platform and will be used to support Customer Service Representatives and Sales Agents to better resolve issues, speed up customer onboarding, and make more personalized offers in shorter time.
This landmark win delivers Eccentex a unique chance to expand its footprint in the fast-growing Middle East market as our integrated Smart Knowledge Base solution can efficiently support multiple use cases across different verticals.
Together with our valued customers we are continuously evaluating and developing new features and functionality to support Smart Knowledge Base users based on real use cases. The recently released Eccentex AI Services will be tightly integrated into our Knowledge Base product at the platform level, and users will be able to leverage more analytics and generative AI capabilities through the same user interface.
Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud is an open platform that can be integrated easily with 3rd party applications or customer owned and homegrown systems through platform level open APIs.
About Eccentex
Eccentex delivers cloud-based Business Automation capabilities to customers in all size across all industries for customer service modernization, journey orchestration and back-office automation. Eccentex’s flexible and unified HyperAutomation Cloud platform empowers businesses to rapidly deploy, easily extend and effortlessly change business applications to meet their strategic goals and keep up with the ever-changing customer needs.
Throughout its history, Eccentex has delivered award-winning capabilities in Dynamic Case Management and Business Process Automation to help the world’s leading brands and government entities to achieve breakthrough results in short term. With Eccentex businesses can achieve their Digital Transformation goals without sacrificing human centricity.
Michael Rapoport
Eccentex Corporation
+1 866-432-2369
