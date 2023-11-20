The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Well Medical Arts
Well Medical Arts is the only Med Spa in Seattle with this innovative treatment technology
As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well Medical Arts is proud to announce that they now offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. The PicoWay® was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Well Medical Arts is the first clinic in Seattle to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
— Heidi, Master Esthetician, Laser Specialist at Well Medical Arts
Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.
The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:
Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick 15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.
Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.
Treat a wide range of tattoos like difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.
PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system.
Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions.
"I am so excited to be the first in the Seattle area to bring the PicoWay® system to my patients. I have to say the Picoway is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections,” said Heidi, Master Esthetician, Laser Specialist at Well Medical Arts. “ As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office” she added.
The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.
For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Well Medical Arts, visit https://wellmedicalarts.com/ or call 206-935-5689
About Well Medical Arts
The mission at Well Medical Arts is simple.
They want every single person that comes in their doors to look and feel their best. They are committed to providing you with an exceptional experience from the moment you walk through their door. They take the time to listen to you and help you evaluate all of your options. They are here to empower you to look and feel your “natural” best through their high level of expertise and high standards.
Founded by Dominique Well, ARNP, Well Medical Arts provides highly individualized preventive medical care and esthetic treatments in a welcoming environment. They educate patients on how to take care of themselves using cutting-edge scientific treatments for the reversal of age-related disorders. They perform individually tailored anti-aging treatments and provide patients with the products they need to look and feel their best. Their patients leave more educated and empowered to take better care of themselves and are reassured that they are using all the resources available to them so they can look and feel their best. They offer natural-looking esthetic services using a variety of products to target each dermal layer. Your skin assessment provides recommendations for your personalized skin care plan. You are educated about your options to help you decide which treatments are best for you. They believe less is more in esthetics and start low and go slow. Modern research and advances in anti-aging products provide them with great products to restore the skin's health. They have the ability to remove fine lines, reduce wrinkles, fill volume loss, tighten and smooth texture, and decrease hyperpigmentation. Come in for a free consultation to learn about their services and products; they will help you determine which ones best meet your particular needs. They will restore your health and confidence and you will radiate inner beauty.
