My Intuitive Health Transforms Holiday Eating with Healthy Cooking Workshop
The one-time virtual event will dive into creative recipes while finding freedom, joy, and lightness during the hectic holiday season.BOSTON, MA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Intuitive Health, the wellness program created by award winning culinary and healthy living expert Hannah McKitrick, announces its upcoming Healthy Holiday Cooking Workshop. The limited-access, wellness-focused, virtual workshop will be held on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 from 5pm - 7pm EST.
Hannah knows firsthand how it feels to be weighed down by unaligned gut health, unhealthy eating habits, misguided eating restrictions, and the stress of maintaining overall wellness during the holiday season. This is why she created the Healthy Holiday Cooking Workshop, to guide others through a combination of teaching and interactive reflection that will help participants find a lighter, healthier approach to holiday food. Hannah’s goal is for participants to get re-inspired in the kitchen, stay healthy, and remember the excitement and joy in holiday cooking.
“I used to starve myself for weeks leading up to the holidays so I could enjoy the food without worrying about calories. But I was miserable,” says founder Hannah McKitrick. “That’s why I created a 5-step process that makes healthy cooking fun, raises your vibration, and makes counting calories a thing of the past. I can’t wait to share this with you during the Healthy Holiday workshop!”
The Healthy Holiday Cooking Workshop will cover step-by-step recipes for roasted delicata squash with goat cheese and dried cranberries, pesto parmesan brussels sprouts, and pecan cranberry herb faro. During the 2-hour cooking class, Hannah will not only walk participants through the cooking process, but she’ll also lead “Intuitive Health” teachings for an inspired intuitive routine for the holidays, and deep reflections to sustain lightness in the kitchen all year long.
The workshop, valued at over $500, is currently available for only $25. To sign up and gather more information, visit: https://myintuitivehealth.com/holiday-cooking/
About My Intuitive Health
Hannah McKitrick is an alchemist culinary healer on a mission to pump the flavor and fun back into your health and life. She has an extensive background as a transformational life coach, energy worker, trained chef in Italy, yoga instructor, and holistic nutritionist. Hannah healed her own gut from Crohn’s disease while still being able to enjoy life’s finest luxuries of wine and pizza. She is now paving a new way of health that ditches the diet and instead combines energy with food to bring more lightness into the whole being – physically, emotionally, and spiritually.
Her business, My Intuitive Health, has helped 100s of women truly nourish their “soul health” from the inside out, using food and connection as the catalyst that raises their vibration. She holds a healing yet playful space for women to have a ridiculous amount of fun while cooking healthy meals during her transformational cooking programs and culinary wellness retreats in southern Italy.
Jessica Fonseca
Pink Shark PR
jess@pinksharkpr.com