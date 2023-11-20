MDC St. Louis offices close Thursday and Friday Nov. 23-24 for Thanksgiving holiday

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staffed offices and buildings in the St. Louis region will close both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Visitors should note that in cases where indoor facility closures apply, the rest of the areas will remain open for normal use. This includes trails, boat launches and other outdoor facilities, where applicable. Any hiking, hunting, or fishing activity normally permitted on the areas may still be conducted.

The following closures apply in the St. Louis area:

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, Kirkwood—Nature Center and offices closed, grounds and trails remain accessible for normal hours.

Louis Regional Office on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area, St. Charles—Offices and visitor center closed, all outdoor facilities including lakes will remain open.

Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office, St. Louis--Closed

Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Defiance—Closed

Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Eureka—Closed

The Friday closures are to comply with Executive Order 23-09 closing state offices on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, signed by Governor Michael L. Parson.

All MDC facilities will return to regular operation schedules starting Saturday, Nov. 25.

For more information on MDC locations throughout the state, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4V. Users can search areas by name, location, or type to find more information about available facilities, regulations, maps, driving directions and special closures.