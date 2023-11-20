Mozart's Last Castle: A Historical Treasure, Birthplace of Mozart's Requiem, to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Mozart's Last Castle or "Mozarts letztes Schloss" Over 900 years of Austrian History in Mozart's Last Castle Mozart's Requiem was completed in 1792 and housed at the castle Mozart’s Last Castle has provided an event center for music performances and lectures Featuring historically significant structures like the Requiem chapel, the Jardinière and a dungeon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be transported back in time as the last-of-its-kind Austrian castle estate, Schloss Stuppach, with a storied history dating back over 900 years, heads to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. In partnership with Michaela Orisich of Austria Sotheby’s International Realty, this remarkable property is set to be auctioned with a list price of €12 million, with a pre-sale estimate ranging from €3.95 million to €9.95 million. The bidding process will open on 1 December, and culminate on 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of history.

Schloss Stuppach, also known as Mozart's Last Castle or "Mozarts letztes Schloss," is a cultural and historical gem, celebrated for its deep connection to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Notably, it was the birthplace of Mozart's Requiem, a renowned masterpiece that has left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. The castle, one of the few remaining in private ownership in Lower Austria, boasts rooms adorned with exquisite antiques and is nestled in a park with elaborate gardens and centuries-old trees. With a history dating back to 1130 and significant renovations in the 15th and 17th centuries, Schloss Stuppach has welcomed illustrious guests, including Napoleon, Franz Schubert, Pop Pius VI, Princess Isabelle von Bourbon Parma, and Emperor Franz Stephan von Lothringen.

“Schloss Stuppach is the last remaining authentic Mozart site in the world that can be put to a new use internationally,” said Reinhard Zellinger, owner of Schloss Stuppach. “The castle has also been owned by The Princely House of Liechtenstein, one of the oldest noble houses in Europe. After severe war damage, it has been carefully restored and reanimated over the past 30 years.”

The primary four-story residence of the castle features 50 rooms, including a cinema, a library, and extensive spaces for entertainment, making it a truly versatile property. Additionally, the estate includes historically significant structures such as the Requiem chapel, the Jardinière, and even a dungeon, allowing for diverse potential uses and experiences. Schloss Stuppach offers a unique investment opportunity, combining a rare chance to own a piece of history with the ability to create new experiences for future generations. The property also includes the valuable "Mozarts letztes Schloss" brand and existing business fields as part of the purchase.

Mozart’s Last Castle is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

