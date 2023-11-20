Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (November 16 - 22, 2023)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Traffic has been shifted to the new alignment on US-127 at the intersections of Tabor Loop and Whittenburg Road. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of a roundabout at SR-392 (LM 17 / Milo Lemert Parkway) and SR-101 (Peavine Rd / 17.4): Construction activities are ongoing throughout the project. Traffic will be directed to the roundabout while the contractor works on the concrete islands around the roundabout. Paving is scheduled and will create more frequent traffic in and around the roundabout. Motorists entering the roundabout should yield to vehicles within the roundabout. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): The contractor has begun bridge replacement activities on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs have been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Traffic has been shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing along SR-28 (US-127) and SR-68. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. The contractor is scheduled to swap traffic at Stout Drive intersection to near Cotton Patch Road. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-146 resurfacing from Summers Lane (5.5) to SR-26 (LM 8.0): The Contractor will be on site continuing miscellaneous project work throughout the project limits. During this work, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and to be prepared to stop.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The East end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the West entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from East Bryant Street (LM 7.5) to East Church Street (LM 8.0): The Contractor will be on site continuing miscellaneous project work throughout the project limits. During this work, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and to be prepared to stop.

PICKETT COUNTY SR-111 (HWY. ONE ELEVEN) TDOT Bridge Inspection northbound at LM 9.6: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will perform a routine inspection of the Robert H. Roberts Memorial Bridge on SR-111 at LM 9.6 over Wolf River. Work will take place on Tuesday, November 20th, from 8:30 AM-3 PM. The northbound shoulder will be closed. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road at the intersection of SR-136 is closed with detour signs to utilize Bunker Hill Road. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) safety improvements at Hawkins Crawford Rd and Plunk Whitson Rd, SR-135 near I-40, and various intersections along SR-135 and SR-136 in Cookeville: The contractor will be working on site continuing work on installing battery backups and installing the flashing beacon on SR 24 at Hawkins Crawford Road. During this work, flaggers will be used, and a lane closure will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.4 to LM 3.8: NIGHTTIME shoulder and lane closures on South Jefferson Avenue between Interstate Drive and Stevens Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/15/23 through 11/22/23 from 8 pm - 6 am. [2023-336]

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) construction from near Barker Road (LM 1.2) to east of Hoover Road (LM 2.5): Contractor may be utilizing daily lane closures through the work zone for paving operations and pavement marking. Motorists should remain vigilant of traffic control measures and use caution at the intersection of SR-64 and SR-1.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Construction activity will begin on this project, allowing progress work to be implemented daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from north of Hideout Rd (LM 4.9) to the Cannon County line (LM 11.1): Construction activity will begin on this project. Resurfacing progress work will be implemented daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

COFFEE, GRUNDY, AND WARREN COUNTY The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: The contractor will have several shoulder and possible lane closures on SR-55 and SR-56 in Warren County at various locations for sidewalk, curb, painting and ramp work. Motorists should use caution and watch for workers and equipment.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 resurfacing from near I-24 (LM 0.4) to near the Elk River (LM 7.0): Construction activity will continue on this project. Resurfacing progress work will be implemented daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 (--) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 0.01: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be preforming bridge maintenance on the bridge at SR50 over Elk River at LM 0.01 on Monday, November 20th from 9AM-3PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 at LM 3.3 construction of a concrete slab bridge and retaining walls: Construction activity will continue on this project for final phase work. The Contractor now has both lanes of travel open. Motorists are advised to be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone. Work hours may be 24 hours daily to support Project progression.

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Lanes have been shifted at MM 137 for new rockfall mitigation work. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from the Tennessee River Bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia Stateline (MM 167): The contractor will be installing high friction surfaces on I-24 EB and WB from the Tennessee River bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia State Line (MM 167). This work will require nighttime closures from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. One lane will be shut down, leaving one lane open to traffic. Tennessee Highway Patrol and crash trucks will be on site during the work. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 18: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Old Chattanooga Pike and Dixon Lane/Dover Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/12/23 through 11/30/23 from 9am - 2pm. [2022-733]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) repair of bridges over Battle Creek (LM 3.9): The contractor will be repairing the bridges over Battle Creek on SR-27 at LM 3.9. Phase one traffic control has been setup and the contractor is continuing work. One lane in each direction is closed leaving one lane open in each direction. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

MARION COUNTY I-24 MM 153 bridge repair for SIA route serving Valmont Industries and Mueller Water Products: The contractor will be performing bridge repairs and resurfacing a State Industrial Access (SIA) serving Valmont Industries and Mueller Water Products. There will be intermittent lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-283 (EAST VALLEY RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.15 to LM 5.54: Mobile shoulder and lane closures between the intersection of SR-283/E. Valley Road and SR-8 and New Hope Loop as crews transition the work zone along the route. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/31/23 through 01/01/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-425]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 11.08 to LM 14.89: Intermittent lane closures for aerial utility work along Taft Highway between Kell Loop and the intersection with SR-28. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Signage and flaggers will be present, weather permitting between 9 am - 2 pm, 10/10/23 - 1/30/24. [2023-424]

VAN AND BUREN COUNTY SR-285 resurfacing from SR-30 (LM 7.3) to the Bledsoe County line (LM 16.3): Flaggers may be present on SR-285 to finish any remaining work on SR-285. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers and workers.

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Contractor both directions from LM 7.8 to LM 8.2: SR 30 at log mile 7.8 to 8.2 will be reduced to one lane with traffic signals starting Monday 11/13/23 for slide repairs

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) and SR-380 intersection improvement and S.I.A. to Motlow Advanced Robotics with intersection: The left lanes on Westbound and Eastbound SR-1 from Omni Drive through Mall Drive will remain closed to allow the contractor to complete grade work. The left turn lane at LM 13.88 on SR-1 Westbound to SR-380/Sparta Street will remain closed. Traffic will need to travel to traffic light to make left a turn towards Sparta Street/SR-380. The lane for SR-380/Sparta Street to SR-1 Eastbound will be permanently closed off. Motorists traveling on Sparta Street/SR-380 will need to use the signalized intersections to turn onto SR-1. The contractor will have intermittent lane closures and flaggers present on both SR380 and SR-1 to allow the contractor to complete work in these areas. Motorists should use caution, watch for flaggers, be vigilant of new traffic patterns, and expect some delays through the work zones.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. Hopewell Place is closed to all traffic for reconstruction of the intersection with Georgetown Rd. Detour signs are posted. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 concrete repair from east of the I-124 (US-27) ramps (MM 179.0) to east of Long Street (MM 178.8): During this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be nightly lane closures on I24 and the I24 WB off ramp to US27 NB. During these closures, there is the possibility that ramps might be temporarily closed. During the weekdays from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be 1 lane closed on I24 EB and WB. Also, during this time, US27 SB Traffic onto I24 EB ramp traffic will be detoured onto the Broad St. ramp. The traffic will use the new Frontage Road and get back onto I24 EB at the Market St. on-ramp to I24 EB. Traffic should expect possible long delays during this time and to find alternate routes around this area. RESTRICTIONS: For this upcoming weekend closure traffic will be down to 1 lane that will be about 11ft wide.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: There will be nightly lane closures on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Ramps have been modified or closed, and interstate traffic on both routes has been reduced to three lanes and moved toward the median to provide room for construction of new lanes, installation of drainage structures, retaining walls and bridges. Contract crews are working nightly so please stay alert for changing traffic conditions as construction vehicles enter and leave the roadway. To perform some of this work, rolling roadblocks may also be used in addition to lane closures to separate vehicles from construction activities. Multiple uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures and to begin retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on clearing vegetation, street lighting, setting portable concrete barrier walls and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 9 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 9.65: Shoulder and lane closure on SR-2 (E. 23rd Street) between S. Hickory Street and 4th Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/16/23 from 9 am - 3 pm, with a rain date of 11/28/23. [2023-654]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 (MAHAN GAP RD.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 17 to LM 18: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-312 (Mahan Gap Road) between Ooltewah Georgetown Road and Owl Hollow Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/07/23 through 03/07/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-497]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 (MARKET ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 4.128 to LM 4.216: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-58 (Market Street) between W. 28th Street and W. 20th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/16/23 through 11/17/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-656]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.69: Single lane closure on SR-8 (Ringgold Road) between N. Mack Smith Road and Sunnyfield Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/23/23 through 11/17/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-561]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) Utility Work westbound from LM 16.37 to LM 15.07: Shoulder and lane closure on SR-8 (Signal Mountain Blvd) between Shoal Creek Road and near Palisades Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/20/23 through 11/21/23 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2023-659]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from Morrison Springs Road (LM 6.1) to SR-153 (LM 11.6): From 9AM-3:30 PM starting on Monday, there will be lane closures on US27(SR29) in both Northbound and Southbound directions as the contractor starts work on this project. The motoring public should expect possible delays during this time.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 11/16/23, 11/17/23, 11/20/23, and 11/21/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment, possible guardrail installation, and curb and gutter operations.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has opened back up the right lane going up the mountain. There will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works on the punch list on the project.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 construction of pedestrian facilities from West 13th St (LM 8.5) to East 4th St (LM9.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on the project as they work on Removing existing Curb ramps and replacing them.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 (ETOWAH RD.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions from LM 10.0 to LM 10.8: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be preforming bridge maintenance on the bridge at SR163 over Lick Creek at LM 10.3 on Thursday, November 16th from 9AM-3PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 (ETOWAH RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.0 to LM 12: Intermittent lane closures for aerial utility work along SR-163 (Etowah Road/Bowater Road) between County Road 750/Piney Grove Road and Jones Chapel Road. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Signage and flaggers will be present, 11/16/23 between 9 am - 12:30 pm, with a rain date of 11/17/23. [2023-382]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 15 to LM 9: Intermittent lane closures on SR-58 between Burkett Chapel Road and Blank Road/Sneed Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/24/23 through 12/14/23 from 8 am - 5 pm. [2022-366]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 resurfacing from SR-58 (LM 0.0) to SR-68 (LM 8.8): During this reporting period, daily lane closures are possible between 8 AM and 7 PM as the contractor begins this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be performing grading operations for construction of a new roundabout. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

MEIGS AND MCMINN COUNTY SR-305 resurfacing from near I-75 (LM 4.9) in McMinn County to south of SR-68 (LM 1.3) in Meigs County: During this reporting period the contractor will be resurfacing SR305. Daily lane closures will be in place from 8 AM to 6 PM as this work occurs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-HWY. 64) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.38 to LM 4.62: Intermittent lane closures for aerial utility work along SR-40 (US-Hwy 64) between Hwy 411 and Parksville Road. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Signage and flaggers will be present, 11/16/23 - 11/17/23 between 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. [2022-484]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on bridge repairs to the SR-68 bridge over the Hiwassee River. A temporary traffic signal system has been installed to reduce traffic to a single lane on the bridge over the Hiwassee River. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. [Lumin8, Inc./Chattanooga/CNX270]

REGION 2 The crack sealing at various locations on various State Routes: The crack sealing at various locations on various state routes. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

REGION 2 The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures on I-75, I-24, and I-40 in order to perform cable rail installation. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be making repairs at three locations this week in Hamilton County. Repairs will be on-going at I-75 East Brainerd and Sr-153 diver, At SR-135 Eastbound to I-75 Hamilton Place Mall, and at I-75 Northbound at exit 7. Motorists should use caution in these areas and watch for workers. Motorists should expect shoulder closures and potential lane closures at these locations. Repairs will be made at night to limit impact to traffic.

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be installing new signs in Cumberland County on I-40 EB at MM 329 and I-40 WB exit 320 and MM 317.7. They will also be working in Marion County on I-24 EB at exit 135 and in Putnam County on SR-1 at LM 35.9. This work will require shoulder closures. Please use caution when driving by the work zone.

REGION 2 The relensing of snowplowable pavement markers on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be installing snowplowable markers on the following routes: Coffee County SR-130 LM 0.00 - 2.92, Cumberland County SR-299(1) LM 0.00 - 2.79, Cumberland County SR-299(2) LM 0.00 - 2.45, Picket County SR-325 LM 8.08 - 12.62, Bradley County SR-308 LM 3.89 - 7.49, Polk County SR-40 LM 3.00 - 6.00, Van Buren County SR-285 LM 0.00 - 7.29, and White County SR-285 LM 0.00 - 2.72. A mobile operation will be used to perform this work and slight delays should be expected. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when workers are present.

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

RESTRICTIONS

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNX186: For this upcoming weekend closure traffic will be down to 1 lane that will be about 11ft wide.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road closed.

