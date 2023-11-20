Unbridled Capital Provides Sell-Side Advisory to 11 Pizza Huts in Texas & New Mexico
Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Endeavour Enterprises, led by Greg Blankenship, on the sale of 11 Pizza Huts in Texas and New Mexico. The restaurants were sold to Hut American Group, an existing franchisee and subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, led by Greg Flynn.
“Rick and the Unbridled team have so much experience in the franchise M&A business and in the Pizza Hut brand. I have also seen Rick at conventions for almost 20 years and have watched Unbridled’s meteoric growth with admiration. I valued their success and integrity as I considered advisors to help us in the sale of our family business. Unbridled did an excellent job of finding a myriad of super-strong offers for our business. We had our difficulties during due diligence, and I am very thankful for their expertise, patience, and execution along the way. Rick and the Unbridled Capital team receive my unequivocal endorsement – call them when you decide to sell your franchise business!” said franchisee Greg Blankenship.
“We were honored to help Greg and his family in the sale of their Pizza Hut business. Greg owned one of the strongest Pizza Hut franchises in the entire country, and his success is a testament to his family, character, and craft. We feel so thankful to represent clients like Greg as I continue to be inspired by their success and legacy of entrepreneurship over so many years. We wish Flynn the absolute best as they inherit this excellent market, and we congratulate both parties for their perseverance in reaching a successful conclusion during these challenging times,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
As a founding donor of the Pizza Hut Foundation, Unbridled is honored to have successfully closed about 20 Pizza Hut deals in the past few years.
