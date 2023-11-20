Unbridled Capital Provides Sell-Side Advisory to 36 Pizza Huts in Texas
To all involved, we offer a hearty congratulations, and we wish the Richmond family the very best in the next phase of their lives.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Newton Associates I, LTD and related companies, led by the Richmond family, on the sale of 36 Pizza Huts in San Antonio, Texas. The restaurants were sold to Emerge! Inc., a large existing franchisee, led by Kamal Singh.
— Rick Ormsby
“I am very thankful to Unbridled Capital for guiding us through this transaction. Rick and his team have an impeccable reputation and a second-to-none track record of success. We quickly realized that we needed professional expertise when selling our business. We have deep roots in San Antonio, and we wanted our legacy to be marked by a successful exit process, bringing in the right buyer for the future. Unbridled treated us with professionalism, excellence, and respect, helping us navigate an uncertain business environment to reach a successful outcome. Our family is impressed by their work and would highly recommend their services to all franchisees considering a sale,” said franchisee Clay Richmond.
“We love the Pizza Hut brand – especially for the business owners like the Richmond family who espouse the American Dream. After 55 years as franchisees, the Richmonds will be remembered for the business acumen and generosity of their late father Jack. We are thankful to Kamal Singh for working efficiently to help this transaction reach a successful conclusion for all parties. We are excited to see what Kamal will do for the future of the Pizza Hut brand in this area. To all involved, we offer a hearty congratulations, and we wish the Richmond family the very best in the next phase of their lives,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
This is Unbridled’s 5th closing in the past 90 days. We have about 15 active deals, all while maintaining an industry-leading closing percentage of over 90%.
Kiley Bunce
Unbridled Capital
kiley@unbridledcapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn