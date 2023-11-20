Unbridled Capital Provides Sell-Side Advisory to 12 Taco Bells in Arizona
I am grateful that our Unbridled team was able to navigate this sale to a successful closing.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to WMM, Inc. and related companies, led by Skip Chase, on the sale of 12 Taco Bells in Arizona. The restaurants were sold to Luihn VantEdge Partners, LLC, a large existing Taco Bell franchisee, led by Jody Luihn.
“Everyone wants to do business with someone they trust, but I also seek to do business with people I count as friends. Rick has been a trusted voice and friend for two decades. After the many deals they have closed, I certainly trusted Unbridled Capital’s expertise as well. It was a no-brainer to enlist their help to sell our business. Not surprisingly, they did an outstanding job in finding multiple buyers at very competitive prices. What stood out to me was their perseverance and steady voice in difficult times. I am very appreciative of this excellent outcome and am so happy I hired Unbridled to represent our family’s interests,” said Skip Chase.
“Oh man – Skip is one of the best guys ever. He embodies what is good and right in the franchise world. Like me, Skip started from scratch, and I appreciate his humble beginnings and the many sacrifices he made to achieve long-term success. It is no secret formula – Skip loved Taco Bell, treated his employees like family, and cared deeply about the customer experience in his restaurants. I am grateful that our Unbridled team was able to navigate this sale to a successful closing. We also appreciate the good working relationship with Jody and the VantEdge team – they were exemplary buyers along the way. Congrats to all on a happy ending!” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
This is Unbridled’s 5th Taco Bell closing in 2023. We are honored to be a donor and volunteer for the Taco Bell Foundation Champions Program.
