Maryland Department of General Services Announces Improvement to Maryland Capitol Police K9 Unit

November 20, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD, – Today, the Maryland Department of General Services announced the addition of two new K9 officers to the Maryland Capitol Police Explosive Detection K9 Unit. Max, a yellow lab, and Frost, our first female black lab, have been added to the unit, giving the Maryland Capitol Police a total of six K9 officers.

“The Maryland Capitol Police Explosive Detection K9 Unit continues to be the standard for explosive detection in the State of Maryland,” said the Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “The new K9 officers will allow the Maryland Capitol Police to expand their coverage, creating a safer and more secure environment for state government officials, employees, and visitors,”

The new K9 officers will be stationed in both Annapolis and Baltimore locations but will have the ability to be requested and utilized anywhere in the state. Their primary duties include the detection of explosive material, such as explosives, gunpowder, guns, and shell casings. The Explosive Detection K9 Unit supports the Maryland Capitol Police’s law enforcement duties and provides a valuable resource to patrol units. K9 Officers conduct preventative scans around state complexes, respond to bomb threats and unattended packages, assist allied agencies, conduct evidence searches as requested, and provide demonstrations during community outreach events.

The Maryland Capitol Police would like to thank the Chesapeake K9 Fund for their $10,000 contribution and continuous support to equip and expand the Maryland Capitol Police K9 Unit.

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including but not limited to procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as inventory control, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security with statewide jurisdiction in state-owned buildings, state leased facilities, and surrounding areas.