Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,528 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Department of General Services Announces Improvement to Maryland Capitol Police K9 Unit

ANNAPOLIS, MD, – Today, the Maryland Department of General Services announced the addition of two new K9 officers to the Maryland Capitol Police Explosive Detection K9 Unit. Max, a yellow lab, and Frost, our first female black lab, have been added to the unit, giving the Maryland Capitol Police a total of six K9 officers.

“The Maryland Capitol Police Explosive Detection K9 Unit continues to be the standard for explosive detection in the State of Maryland,” said the Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “The new K9 officers will allow the Maryland Capitol Police to expand their coverage, creating a safer and more secure environment for state government officials, employees, and visitors,” 

The new K9 officers will be stationed in both Annapolis and Baltimore locations but will have the ability to be requested and utilized anywhere in the state. Their primary duties include the detection of explosive material, such as explosives, gunpowder, guns, and shell casings. The Explosive Detection K9 Unit supports the Maryland Capitol Police’s law enforcement duties and provides a valuable resource to patrol units. K9 Officers conduct preventative scans around state complexes, respond to bomb threats and unattended packages, assist allied agencies, conduct evidence searches as requested, and provide demonstrations during community outreach events.

The Maryland Capitol Police would like to thank the Chesapeake K9 Fund for their $10,000 contribution and continuous support to equip and expand the Maryland Capitol Police K9 Unit.  

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including but not limited to procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as inventory control, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security with statewide jurisdiction in state-owned buildings, state leased facilities, and surrounding areas. 

You just read:

Maryland Department of General Services Announces Improvement to Maryland Capitol Police K9 Unit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more