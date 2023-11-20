SideBar Welcomes Professor Joanna Schwartz, Author of Shielded: How the Police Became Untouchable

Professor Joanna Schwartz SideBar on Legal Talk Network Legal Talk Network The Colleges of Law Monterey College of Law Logo

Professor Schwartz is one of the country's leading experts on police misconduct litigation and the author of Shielded: How the Police Became Untouchable.

Qualified Immunity is Police officers’ go-to defense against civil suits that allows them to violate the Constitution with impunity.” — Professor Joanna Schwartz