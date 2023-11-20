The Boston Tea Party Coloring Book for Kids Celebrating 250 Years of American Exceptionalism "Pinkies Up" 1773 - 2023

PINKIES UP - Announcing the re-issue of "The Tea Party Coloring Book for Kids" celebrating 250 years - The Greatest Movement in American History

Parents, Teachers, Educators and children learn about the Boston Tea Party in this book. Celebrating 250 years of the - Most Magnificent Movement of All - The Tea Party!”
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinkies Up, "The Tea Party for Kids" celebrating the spirit of revolution. ISBN 9781935266563 reissue celebrating 250 years of American exceptionalism 1773 - 2023.

The Spirit of Revolution a wonderful book The Tea Party Book for Kids! Teaches children and parents the origins of the Tea Party, including what it involves dating back to 1773. Priced at only $4.99 or less for wholesale orders. A very pleasant song, coloring and activity book on Liberty, Faith, Freedom and so much more! Getting involved, participating, self-reliance, freedom of choice, work, government of the people, by the people, for the people. A unit on Leadership, Ingenuity, Jobs and Responsibility!

The modern-day Tea Party in America quickly became an established cultural powerhouse and is woven into the everyday fabric of life. Included in the book are core messages for kids on personal accountability, fiscal responsibility, patriotism, and US history. The book promotes democracy, American values and is appropriate for use by youth and adults. The educational content, games, activities with positive messages and fun of this book are used everywhere. Its popularity includes being handed out at parades and events in towns across America, as well as being used in classroom settings. Says Bell, "Parents, Teachers, Educators and children learn about the Boston Tea Party in this book. Celebrating 250 years of the - Most Magnificent Movement of All - The Tea Party"!

Appearing in the global media and sold around the world, The Tea Party Coloring Book for Kids is one of our companies most popular cultural event books ever published. Still proving to be in vogue, accurate and in demand years later The American Tea Party and its members are icons appearing everywhere from politics to the news, to movies, to HBO, to your own backyard BBQ. The Tea Party is the “classical America” and they love you!

The Tea Party Coloring Book 8.5″ x 11″ book includes 32 coloring and activity pages, any reader and young artist will have hours of coloring fun with games, puzzles, mazes and connect the dots and word searches. This is a perfect “travel size” coloring book for entertainment and education on a plane, train or in an automobile. The fun Tea Party Coloring Books have a high-quality full color card stock cover. Each inside page is a high-bright, white paper that children can use crayons, colored pencils, magic markers and even watercolors on! Coloring Books will keep a child entertained for many hours and are small enough to carry around in a purse. We manufacture kids custom coloring books and imprint coloring books at the best competitive rates. We participate in Green Technology that is friendly to the environment!

250th Anniversary re-issue The original "Tea Party Coloring Book for Kids"

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

