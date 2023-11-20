The Boston Tea Party Coloring Book for Kids Celebrating 250 Years of American Exceptionalism "Pinkies Up" 1773 - 2023
PINKIES UP - Announcing the re-issue of "The Tea Party Coloring Book for Kids" celebrating 250 years - The Greatest Movement in American History
Parents, Teachers, Educators and children learn about the Boston Tea Party in this book. Celebrating 250 years of the - Most Magnificent Movement of All - The Tea Party!”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinkies Up, "The Tea Party for Kids" celebrating the spirit of revolution. ISBN 9781935266563 reissue celebrating 250 years of American exceptionalism 1773 - 2023.
— N. Wayne Bell
The Spirit of Revolution a wonderful book The Tea Party Book for Kids! Teaches children and parents the origins of the Tea Party, including what it involves dating back to 1773. Priced at only $4.99 or less for wholesale orders. A very pleasant song, coloring and activity book on Liberty, Faith, Freedom and so much more! Getting involved, participating, self-reliance, freedom of choice, work, government of the people, by the people, for the people. A unit on Leadership, Ingenuity, Jobs and Responsibility!
The modern-day Tea Party in America quickly became an established cultural powerhouse and is woven into the everyday fabric of life. Included in the book are core messages for kids on personal accountability, fiscal responsibility, patriotism, and US history. The book promotes democracy, American values and is appropriate for use by youth and adults. The educational content, games, activities with positive messages and fun of this book are used everywhere. Its popularity includes being handed out at parades and events in towns across America, as well as being used in classroom settings. Says Bell, "Parents, Teachers, Educators and children learn about the Boston Tea Party in this book. Celebrating 250 years of the - Most Magnificent Movement of All - The Tea Party"!
In the Media
Appearing in the global media and sold around the world, The Tea Party Coloring Book for Kids is one of our companies most popular cultural event books ever published. Still proving to be in vogue, accurate and in demand years later The American Tea Party and its members are icons appearing everywhere from politics to the news, to movies, to HBO, to your own backyard BBQ. The Tea Party is the “classical America” and they love you!
The Tea Party Coloring Book 8.5″ x 11″ book includes 32 coloring and activity pages, any reader and young artist will have hours of coloring fun with games, puzzles, mazes and connect the dots and word searches. This is a perfect “travel size” coloring book for entertainment and education on a plane, train or in an automobile. The fun Tea Party Coloring Books have a high-quality full color card stock cover. Each inside page is a high-bright, white paper that children can use crayons, colored pencils, magic markers and even watercolors on! Coloring Books will keep a child entertained for many hours and are small enough to carry around in a purse. We manufacture kids custom coloring books and imprint coloring books at the best competitive rates. We participate in Green Technology that is friendly to the environment!
250th Anniversary re-issue The original "Tea Party Coloring Book for Kids"