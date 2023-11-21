San Diego Dentist Gives Tips on How to Calm Nerves During a Dental Appointment
Mission Valley-based dentist Landon Libby, DDS outlines easy ways to alleviate anxiety during treatment and potential solutions for dental phobia.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the regularity of semi-annual dental appointments, feelings of nervousness or apprehension before going to the dentist are not uncommon. In fact, many patients are affected by dental anxiety to some extent, with the severity of these feelings ranging from a general sense of dread to an outright fear of the dentist. According to San Diego cosmetic dentist Landon Libby, DDS, founder and lead clinician at Libby Dental, patients who experience dental-related anxiety may go so far as to avoid their yearly appointments altogether, often contending with pain and easily-resolved smile imperfections as a result of their dental phobia. While nervousness prior to a check-up or treatment can be debilitating, Dr. Libby offers a few simple tips to help calm nerves and alleviate anxiety during a patient’s appointment.
According to the American Dental Association (ADA), dental anxiety can often be reduced with measures such as focusing on distractions, having conversations with your dentist, and practicing mindfulness before your treatment. It’s essential to communicate any feelings of fear or nervousness to your dental team so they can work to make your appointment as relaxing as possible. Once aware of your dental anxiety, your dentist can also help distract you with conversation and refocus your attention away from treatment.
Other distractions such as listening to music, watching a movie, or aroma therapy may also help divert attention away from potential triggers, such as the sound of a drill or generally being in the dentist’s chair. Dr. Libby makes a number of amenities available at his practice — including warm blankets, headphones, and TV/movie screens above every chair — to allow patients to be as comfortable as possible during the treatment process. Mindfulness, which simply allows one to focus on their immediate surroundings, can be another effective measure to help decrease feelings of dread before your appointment. This may involve deep breathing exercises or relaxing your muscles from head to toe.
If dental anxiety continues to persist, Dr. Libby suggests using oral conscious sedation. Sedation dentistry can be a highly effective way to undergo necessary dental work while enjoying a more comfortable and stress-free experience. Under the supervision of a qualified dentist or dental anesthesiologist, your treatment can incorporate ADA-approved sedation techniques — such as oral conscious sedation and IV sedation — to help you feel more at ease during your appointment. Dr. Libby is DOCS-certified, meaning he has completed full training at the leading educational institution for administering dental sedation. At Libby Dental, the team also enlists an anesthesiologist in cases involving general anesthesia to maximize patient safety. Sedation dentistry can be especially useful during longer or more complex procedures, such as full mouth reconstruction, implant dentures, or tooth extractions.
About Landon Libby, DDS
Dr. Landon Libby is a San Diego cosmetic dentist offering the latest, most effective treatments in aesthetic, restorative, and family dentistry. As founder and lead dentist at Libby Dental — a mainstay in the Mission Valley neighborhood of Central San Diego — Dr. Libby is passionate about helping patients elevate their smile, dental health, confidence, and overall quality of life with modern solutions such as porcelain veneers, dental implants, Invisalign®, and Smile Makeovers, among other cutting-edge treatments. At his practice, Dr. Libby prioritizes the use of state-of-the-art dental technology that can provide top-notch results and a more comfortable treatment experience, including CEREC® same-day teeth and the All-on-4® procedure. Dr. Libby is available for interview upon request.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.sandiegodentist.net/practice-news/san-diego-dentist-gives-tips-on-how-to-calm-nerves-during-a-dental-appointment/
Contact:
Libby Dental
2333 Camino del Rio S, Suite #310
San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 276-6884
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here