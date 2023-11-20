Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,513 in the last 365 days.

SCDCA Appoints Communications Director

Scott Cooke SCDCA Communications DirectorCOLUMBIA, S.C. – Carri Grube Lybarker, Administrator of the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, announces the appointment of Scott Cooke as Communications Director.

Cooke will serve as the main point of media contact at SCDCA and direct the activities of the agency’s Public Information and Education Division. Cooke joined SCDCA in October of 2021 as the agency’s Social Media and Web Strategist. He is an Emmy Award winner with more than 20-years of experience in broadcast journalism. He began his career as a newscast producer in Columbia, SC and Indianapolis, IN before moving into newsroom management.

Cooke is a graduate from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Journalism & Mass Communications. He is originally from Travelers Rest, SC.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

You just read:

SCDCA Appoints Communications Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more