SCDCA Appoints Communications Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carri Grube Lybarker, Administrator of the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, announces the appointment of Scott Cooke as Communications Director.

Cooke will serve as the main point of media contact at SCDCA and direct the activities of the agency’s Public Information and Education Division. Cooke joined SCDCA in October of 2021 as the agency’s Social Media and Web Strategist. He is an Emmy Award winner with more than 20-years of experience in broadcast journalism. He began his career as a newscast producer in Columbia, SC and Indianapolis, IN before moving into newsroom management.

Cooke is a graduate from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Journalism & Mass Communications. He is originally from Travelers Rest, SC.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.