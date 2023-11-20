Initiative for Michigan Nursing Homes Will Build Leadership and Quality Improvement Skills

Moving Forward Coalition receives funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund to support state-based nursing home improvements

BRIGHTON, MICHIGAN, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Moving Forward Nursing Home Quality Coalition has received a two-year $499,000 Healthy Aging grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund that will enable the national coalition and a Michigan-based team to continue work to improve nursing home resident quality of life in that state.

The initiative, "A Michigan Leadership Team to Improve Nursing Home Quality," began as a pilot program in June 2023. The project aims to overcome challenges in achieving high-quality nursing home care through the formation of a Michigan State Leadership Team composed of state government leaders, experts, clinicians, advocates and nursing home residents who will focus on teamwork, quality improvement, and health equity in local nursing homes.

"We have been impressed with the Moving Forward Coalition, the Michigan State Team, and their work here over the past six months," said Kari Sederburg, Vice President of Programs and Director for Healthy Aging at the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. "We see tremendous opportunities to continue building leadership and quality improvement skills throughout Michigan nursing homes."

Over the next two years, the Michigan State Leadership Team will work with one or more national advisors and educators to develop the quality improvement and leadership skills of the state team. The Michigan team will then work with up to five Michigan nursing homes on learning and implementing those same skills.

"We are thrilled to have an opportunity to grow and advance the Michigan State Leadership Team's efforts and to reach more nursing homes," said Michelle Moccia, DNP, ANP-BC, GS-C, who leads inter-professional work and the Moving Forward State Leadership Team in Michigan. "By bringing together multiple professional associations, clinicians, researchers, nursing home residents, government agencies, and others, we can make a real impact across the state."

The grant period will be from 1/1/2024 through 12/31/2025. The Coalition is currently looking for a Michigan-based project manager and co-leader. Please direct questions about the program to Alice Bonner, Moving Forward Coalition Chair, at abonner@ihi.org.

About the Moving Forward Nursing Home Quality Coalition

The Moving Forward Coalition is a diverse group of individuals and organizations that came together in July 2022 to prioritize recommendations from the 2022 National Academies report on nursing home quality. The Coalition's purpose is to develop and promote action plans to address those priorities in partnership with national, state, and local organizations, including professional associations, nursing home owners, clinicians, researchers, advocates, long-term care Ombudsmen, Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organizations, and others. The Coalition is funded by The John A. Hartford Foundation, a national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. Nearly 1,000 people have signed up as Coalition participants at movingforwardcoalition.org.

About the Michigan Heath Endowment Fund

The Michigan Health Endowment Fund makes grants to support innovative, evidence-based work to improve the health and wellness of Michigan residents. Visit mihealthfund.org.