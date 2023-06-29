NEW INITIATIVE TO IMPROVE NURSING HOMES IN MICHIGAN ANNOUNCED

LANSING, MICHIGAN, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The national Moving Forward Nursing Home Quality Coalition and Michigan Health Endowment Fund launched an initiative to improve nursing home operations and resident quality of life in Michigan. Over the next six months, the initiative will convene a team of state government leaders, experts, clinicians, advocates and residents along with national Moving Forward Coalition leaders to address nursing home quality improvement opportunities in Michigan based on action plans from the Coalition, like creating stronger career pathways for certified nursing assistants—those who provide most hands-on care to nursing home residents.

“The enormous potential to immediately improve nursing home quality is palpable, especially in a state like Michigan,” said Alice Bonner, PhD, RN, chair of the Moving Forward Coalition. “The state is strongly poised to mirror our national coalition, which represents a full range of perspectives and is laser focused on taking concrete collaborative action.”

The Coalition is developing its action plans in response to the 2022 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report, The National Imperative to Improve Nursing Home Quality. They include specific actions that nursing homes and policy makers can take to improve nursing home workforce development, financing, ownership transparency, health information technology readiness, person-centered care, resident council best practices and state survey processes.

To support the next phase of the project, the Coalition is currently developing a grant proposal that aims to ensure every nursing home resident in the state is empowered and receives care aligned with what matters most to them.

“We know that many nursing homes across Michigan are in need of assistance and resources to ensure that the best care possible is being delivered to older adults and that the people who work in these facilities are properly supported,” said Kari Sederburg, vice president of programs & director of the Healthy Aging Initiative at the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. “This investment in Michigan’s nursing homes is meant to help our state engage with the right stakeholders and collectively advance proven measures that will improve outcomes for those residing in facilities today—and in the future.”

###

About the Moving Forward Nursing Home Quality Coalition

The Moving Forward Coalition is a diverse group of individuals and organizations that came together in July 2022 to prioritize recommendations from the 2022 National Academies report on nursing home quality. The Coalition's purpose is to develop and promote action plans to address those priorities in partnership with national, state, and local organizations, including professional associations, nursing home owners, clinicians, researchers, advocates, long-term care Ombudsmen, Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organizations, and others. The Coalition is funded by The John A. Hartford Foundation, a national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. Nearly 1,000 people have signed up as Coalition participants at movingforwardcoalition.org.

About the Michigan Heath Endowment Fund

The Michigan Health Endowment Fund makes grants to support innovative, evidence-based work to improve the health and wellness of Michigan residents. Visit mihealthfund.org.