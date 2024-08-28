Classical Academic Press and Classic Learning Test Collaborate to Launch the official CLT Student Guide, 3rd Edition

This comprehensive guide helps students prepare for the CLT and CLT10 exams.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classical Academic Press , a leading provider of classical education curricula, proudly announces the release of the official CLT Student Guide, 3rd Edition , developed in collaboration with the Classic Learning Test (CLT). This comprehensive guide is tailored to assist students in preparing for the CLT and CLT10 exams, offering invaluable insights and practice materials.Since its establishment in 2015, the CLT has been at the forefront of crafting tests that engage students with the profound thinkers and writings that have shaped our culture for the past two millennia. With a commitment to preserving and renewing classical education, the company continues to produce meaningful and enjoyable tests that align with liberal arts learning.While the CLT exams are similar to the SAT, they are noticeably shorter and can be taken online, with a proctor. They also feature edifying literature and an author bank with over 50 classic wordsmiths, including Homer, Aristotle, and Plato.Key Features of the official CLT Student Guide, 3rd Edition include: a detailed breakdown of test content and question types; an answer key with thorough explanations; tips, strategies, and a checklist for effective test preparation; and information on CLT Partner Colleges.Notably, the CLT is gaining traction as a reputable and increasingly accepted alternative to traditional standardized tests, with over 250 colleges recognizing its value. High schools across the country, including Florida, have approved its use, making it eligible for scholarships such as the Sunshine Scholarship.Jeremy Tate, founder of CLT, emphasizes his company’s commitment to students' success: "While extensive test prep is not necessary for any of our CLT assessments, we want students to feel confident and prepared before taking our tests."Competitively priced at $45.95, the official CLT Student Guide, 3rd Edition is available through Classical Academic Press' website.As a leading classical education curriculum, media, and consulting company, Classical Academic Press strives to produce and distribute the finest classical curricula and resources.The Classic Learning Test (CLT) is an educational testing company dedicated to reconnecting knowledge and virtue by providing meaningful assessments to seekers of truth, goodness, and beauty.

