Classical Academic Press Launches Introductory Physics: The Complete Video Course
The new video series gives homeschool students access to a master teacher at a fraction of the cost.CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classical Academic Press, a leading publisher of classical education resources, is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to their offerings — "Introductory Physics: The Complete Video Course." This innovative online learning experience encourages homeschoolers to study Novare Science’s Introductory Physics textbook at their own pace, from the comfort of their own homes.
John D. Mays, the founder of Novare Science and Math, instructs the comprehensive video series. Spanning a full year of curriculum, the engaging video content is enriched with problem-solving examples, drills, dynamic animations, compelling graphics, illustrative images, and live demonstrations of the laboratory experiments featured in the upper school text.
"This course is about as close as you could get to a classroom experience with an expert teacher,” says Mays. “I perform a lot of demonstrations and all of the experiments that you don’t see if you’re just studying a book. A homeschool tutor may or may not be able to look those up or replicate them. Some people are strictly limited in that respect because of space, funds, or time; so having those performed in the videos is as close as you can get to doing them, and it’s a nice solution to the issues raised by online education."
"Introductory Physics: The Complete Video Course" takes center stage in Classical Academic Press' new collection of Individualized Learning Experiences, which gives students access to a master teacher at a fraction of the cost. With these on-demand lessons, students have the ability to learn at their own pace and in the comfort of their homes, making it an ideal solution for those seeking expert instruction or self-paced learning.
“We want to make remarkable, world-class teaching more accessible to families across the country, and this program represents a significant step in that direction," says Dr. Christopher Perrin, CEO of Classical Academic Press. “We hope these Individualized Learning Experiences benefit parents, too, as they will have more flexibility and time to work with their other children.”
Classical Academic Press plans to partner with Scholé Academy to bring their Individualized Learning Experiences to more students. As tutors and teaching assistants proctor the lessons, they can answer questions and provide feedback in real time. The company has also started production on two new Individualized Learning Experiences that will correspond with Novare Science’s Physical Science and General Chemistry.
Introductory Physics: The Complete Video Course is competitively priced at $214.95.
As a classical education curriculum, media, and consulting company, Classical Academic Press' mission is to produce and distribute the finest classical curricula and resources.
