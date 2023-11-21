Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood, Florida’s Newest Boutique Hotel with Year-Round Sabbath Amenities, Opens November 2023
Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood, GF Hotels & Resorts' newest boutique hotel in Florida is open as of November 2023 and offering year-round Sabbath amenities.
The location of this hotel makes it the perfect destination for anyone looking to experience South Florida's vibrancy. The finishings, amenities, & food are top-notch and will attract a new audience.”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood, GF Hotels & Resorts' newest boutique hotel in Florida is open as of November 2023 and offering year-round Sabbath amenities. The 4-star, smoke-free hotel is located directly across the street from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and overlooks the famous Guitar Hotel.
Guests will enjoy affordable luxury with floor-to-ceiling black marble bathrooms, plush mattresses and bed linens, free premium movie channels and high-speed WiFi, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and available private balconies with stunning city views. Dolce Hollywood's complimentary Hard Rock Shuttle will run on the hour every hour from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. offering guests a convenient way to explore the shops and gaming at the Seminole Hard Rock campus.
This boutique hotel also features rooftop amenities including a heated pool and a Japanese-fusion restaurant and bar, G7, offering premium steaks, sustainably sourced fish, sushi, and flavorful entrees. Diners can enjoy an unbeatable view of the nightly laser and light show at the Guitar Hotel while bartenders craft inspired cocktails with house-infused liquors for an unforgettable dining experience.
The hotel’s Sabbath amenities include manual room keys, on-site Synagogue, Shabbat elevators, and Kosher food supervised by ORB at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, G7, and the Koosh & Co Cafe. There are 100 rooms including 84 king bedrooms and 16 double bedrooms. Just 6 miles from the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and 9 miles from Port Everglades, guests have access to the best museums, casino gaming, shopping, and natural attractions that South Florida has to offer.
The owners, Sharon Sharaby COO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital and Guy Levintin CFO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital, wanted to create a unique experience for guests with this centrally located hotel. Sharaby stated: “The location of this hotel makes it the perfect destination for anyone looking to experience the vibrancy of South Florida. The finishings, amenities, and food are all top-notch and will attract a brand new audience to the area.”
Reservations for Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood can be made at https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/dolce/hollywood-florida/dolce-hollywood/overview. The hotel is offering a Grand Opening Special of 10% off now through December 23rd. Questions regarding room blocks or restaurant rentals can be directed to Sofiia Kadetova, Director of Sales, at 954-222-5530 or KADETOVAS@GFHOTELS.COM.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With nearly 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in over 46 states. GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
