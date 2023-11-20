Submit Release
Business Excellence Celebrated In Markham

Jack Ungar, Board Chair, delivers greetings at Markham Board of Trade's 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards. Room filled with honoured guests, award finalists, recipients and VIPs, showcasing platinum sponsors on a dynamic slide.

Jack Ungar from RBC Royal Bank, greets at Markham Board of Trade's Business Excellence Awards Gala, as Board Chair.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti presents The Anthony Roman Award to Amin Tejani, VP at WEINS Auto Group, recognizing his accomplishments as a community leader and successful businessperson. A moment of honour and achievement.

Ben Rogers, Dean of Applied Research, presents the Startup Award, for the Aspire Awards series sponsored by Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology for young professionals.

Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology, proud sponsor of the Markham Board of Trade ASPIRE Awards, celebrating business leaders and young professionals under 40.

Chris Collucci, Markham Board of Trade President & CEO, thanks sponsors for their leadership supporting growth in the Markham Business community.

Chris Collucci, Markham Board of Trade President & CEO, congratulates award recipients and finalists, thanking supporters and sponsors for a successful event.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti, Chris Collucci, Jack Ungar, with award finalists & recipients at the Markham Board of Trade's 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards. A moment of recognition and celebration on stage.

Group photo of 2023 award recipients with Mayor Frank Scarpitti, Chris Collucci, Jack Ungar at the 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards by Markham Board of Trade.

Markham Board of Trade (MBT) announces the recipients of the 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards, the 11th Annual ASPIRE Awards and the Anthony Roman Award.

Congratulations to the 2023 award recipients, finalists, and nominees. And a huge thank you to our generous event sponsors for their continued support.”
— Markham Board of Trade President & CEO, Chris Collucci.
MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MBT 2023 Business Excellence Awards (with Title Sponsor, Green City Communities) were presented to:

Business Employer of Excellence: NVISION
Community Involvement & Cultural Enrichment: Evergreen Hospice
The Donald Cousens Conservation & Environmental Leadership Award: Blumind Inc.
Entrepreneurship: Sinalite
Food Service & Hospitality: The Toston Colombian Cuisine
Global Business Excellence: Astera Labs Canada Inc.
High Quality and Service: Dean Clean Services Inc.
Innovation: The Six Semiconductor Inc.
Women Led Business: YoGPS Inc.

The Anthony Roman Award, which honours an individual who is both a community leader and a successful business person, was presented to Amin Tejani, Vice-President, WEINS Auto Group.

“Congratulations to the 2023 award recipients, finalists, and nominees. And a huge thank you to our generous event sponsors for their continued support,” stated Markham Board of Trade President & CEO Chris Collucci. “I’d also like to acknowledge the award’s selection committee, under the leadership of Chair Mike Essex, for their diligence in reviewing and determining the 2023 recipients.”

The Markham Board of Trade ASPIRE Awards recognize business leaders and young professionals under the age of 40. The 2023 recipients are:
Professional Excellence: Nolan Liu, Golf It Up
Community Involvement: Mark Elias, CEO, Steadiwear Inc
Start-up: Huayi (Edward) Gao, Co-founder, CTO, VCycene
The Business Excellence Awards are Markham's annual celebration of entrepreneurial spirit and business success. Any business located in the City of Markham is eligible. Nominations open early next year, visit www.markhamboard.com for details.

About Markham Board of Trade:
Markham Board of Trade (MBT), a local non-profit Chamber of Commerce, serves the largest municipality in York Region. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, MBT advocates for economic development and business growth in Markham, serving a community of 10,000 businesses.

MBT enhances the success of its members by offering exclusive programs and services to assist them in growing their networks and businesses. MBT connects local businesses through digital and in-person networking events. MBT produces Markham's Annual Buyer’s Guide and Markham’s exclusive business magazine, the Markham VOICE. www.markhamboard.com

For More Information:
Please contact Selina Martins, Communications & Events Coordinator, Markham Board of Trade. P: (289) 844 3015 E: smartins@markhamboard.com

Selina Martins
Markham Board of Trade
+1 289-844-3015
email us here
