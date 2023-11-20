Business Excellence Celebrated In Markham

Jack Ungar from RBC Royal Bank, greets at Markham Board of Trade's Business Excellence Awards Gala, as Board Chair.

The Anthony Roman Award, which honours an individual who is both a community leader and a successful business person, was presented to Amin Tejani, Vice-President, WEINS Auto Group.

Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology, proud sponsor of the Markham Board of Trade ASPIRE Awards, celebrating business leaders and young professionals under 40.

Chris Collucci, Markham Board of Trade President & CEO, congratulates award recipients and finalists, thanking supporters and sponsors for a successful event.