Business Excellence Celebrated In Markham
Jack Ungar from RBC Royal Bank, greets at Markham Board of Trade's Business Excellence Awards Gala, as Board Chair.
The Anthony Roman Award, which honours an individual who is both a community leader and a successful business person, was presented to Amin Tejani, Vice-President, WEINS Auto Group.
Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology, proud sponsor of the Markham Board of Trade ASPIRE Awards, celebrating business leaders and young professionals under 40.
Chris Collucci, Markham Board of Trade President & CEO, congratulates award recipients and finalists, thanking supporters and sponsors for a successful event.
Markham Board of Trade (MBT) announces the recipients of the 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards, the 11th Annual ASPIRE Awards and the Anthony Roman Award.
Business Employer of Excellence: NVISION
Community Involvement & Cultural Enrichment: Evergreen Hospice
The Donald Cousens Conservation & Environmental Leadership Award: Blumind Inc.
Entrepreneurship: Sinalite
Food Service & Hospitality: The Toston Colombian Cuisine
Global Business Excellence: Astera Labs Canada Inc.
High Quality and Service: Dean Clean Services Inc.
Innovation: The Six Semiconductor Inc.
Women Led Business: YoGPS Inc.
“Congratulations to the 2023 award recipients, finalists, and nominees. And a huge thank you to our generous event sponsors for their continued support,” stated Markham Board of Trade President & CEO Chris Collucci. “I’d also like to acknowledge the award’s selection committee, under the leadership of Chair Mike Essex, for their diligence in reviewing and determining the 2023 recipients.”
The Markham Board of Trade ASPIRE Awards recognize business leaders and young professionals under the age of 40. The 2023 recipients are:
Professional Excellence: Nolan Liu, Golf It Up
Community Involvement: Mark Elias, CEO, Steadiwear Inc
Start-up: Huayi (Edward) Gao, Co-founder, CTO, VCycene
The Business Excellence Awards are Markham's annual celebration of entrepreneurial spirit and business success. Any business located in the City of Markham is eligible. Nominations open early next year, visit www.markhamboard.com for details.
About Markham Board of Trade:
Markham Board of Trade (MBT), a local non-profit Chamber of Commerce, serves the largest municipality in York Region. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, MBT advocates for economic development and business growth in Markham, serving a community of 10,000 businesses.
MBT enhances the success of its members by offering exclusive programs and services to assist them in growing their networks and businesses. MBT connects local businesses through digital and in-person networking events. MBT produces Markham's Annual Buyer’s Guide and Markham’s exclusive business magazine, the Markham VOICE. www.markhamboard.com
