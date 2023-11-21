Intrusion signs a 10,705 SQ FT New Lease at Plano Tower
Boxer Property is excited to announce the new 10,705 SF lease with Intrusion at Plano Tower negotiated by Boxer’s Leasing Agent, Adam Toth.DALLAS, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is excited to announce the new 10,705 SF lease with Intrusion at Plano Tower negotiated by Boxer’s Leasing Agent, Adam Toth.
Intrusion is a cybersecurity company that combines advanced threat intelligence, malicious traffic identification, and automated threat response to help businesses of all sizes improve their threat hunting capabilities and fully secure their networks.
Paul Little, SVP of Human Resources at Intrusion, expressed: “My experience working with Boxer through the Leasing Agreement has been exceptional. I would like to express my gratitude for the outstanding service and support provided by Adam Toth and his team. I was particularly impressed with the extensive knowledge and expertise the team exhibited through the process. They maintained transparency and clear communications that provided us with valuable insight, allowing us to make certain we designed the appropriate floor plan for our current and future business needs. I would not hesitate to recommend Boxer Property, specifically Adam Toth, to anyone seeking an office space solution. Their dedication to customer satisfaction and outstanding service makes Boxer a top choice in the industry.”
Plano Tower, located at 101 East Park Boulevard, is a Class A building with affordable office spaces and access to an on-site restaurant. The property has access to north Dallas via the Central Expressway (US Hwy. 75) and the George Bush Turnpike. The recently upgraded lobby and conference facility provide a modern, professional office environment.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
