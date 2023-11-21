Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,255 in the last 365 days.

Intrusion signs a 10,705 SQ FT New Lease at Plano Tower

Boxer Property is excited to announce the new 10,705 SF lease with Intrusion at Plano Tower negotiated by Boxer’s Leasing Agent, Adam Toth.

DALLAS, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is excited to announce the new 10,705 SF lease with Intrusion at Plano Tower negotiated by Boxer’s Leasing Agent, Adam Toth.

Intrusion is a cybersecurity company that combines advanced threat intelligence, malicious traffic identification, and automated threat response to help businesses of all sizes improve their threat hunting capabilities and fully secure their networks.

Paul Little, SVP of Human Resources at Intrusion, expressed: “My experience working with Boxer through the Leasing Agreement has been exceptional. I would like to express my gratitude for the outstanding service and support provided by Adam Toth and his team. I was particularly impressed with the extensive knowledge and expertise the team exhibited through the process. They maintained transparency and clear communications that provided us with valuable insight, allowing us to make certain we designed the appropriate floor plan for our current and future business needs. I would not hesitate to recommend Boxer Property, specifically Adam Toth, to anyone seeking an office space solution. Their dedication to customer satisfaction and outstanding service makes Boxer a top choice in the industry.”

Plano Tower, located at 101 East Park Boulevard, is a Class A building with affordable office spaces and access to an on-site restaurant. The property has access to north Dallas via the Central Expressway (US Hwy. 75) and the George Bush Turnpike. The recently upgraded lobby and conference facility provide a modern, professional office environment.

About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
email us here
+1 713-777-7368
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Intrusion signs a 10,705 SQ FT New Lease at Plano Tower

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more