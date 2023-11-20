TGW Logistics has now been part of the UN Global Compact for a full year

UN Global Compact

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the warehouse automation specialist TGW Logistics, entrepreneurial action and shouldering social responsibility are inextricably linked. The foundation-owned company acts in accordance with the philosophy "Focusing on People – Learning and Growing," taking a long-term view by focusing on social, economic and ecological sustainability for the good of its over 4,400 employees, its international customers, and society as a whole.

One year ago, in October 2022, TGW Logistics joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC): the world's largest and most important initiative for responsible corporate management. By becoming a member, the warehouse automation specialist has taken the next step and set an example for the outside world. As a part of this United Nations network of over 20,000 companies, TGW Logistics holds itself to the Compact's ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor standards, environmental protection, and fighting corruption.

CONTRIBUTING TO A FAIR AND SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY

TGW Logistics has committed itself to actively uphold these principles and to integrate them into all aspects of its business. The technology company is already systematically evaluating its supply chain, assessing potential risks, and continuously implementing improvement measures.

"Membership in the United Nations Global Compact is a declaration of the comprehensively sustainable orientation of TGW Logistics," emphasizes Harald Schröpf, Chief Executive Officer of TGW Logistics. "As a foundation-owned company, we want to contribute to a sustainable transformation in the field of warehouse automation, as well as to fair, inclusive business and exemplary entrepreneurship. This understanding of our values is an integral part of our DNA."

Marissa Dierlam
TGW Systems Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

TGW Logistics has now been part of the UN Global Compact for a full year

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marissa Dierlam
TGW Systems Inc.
Company/Organization
TGW Systems Inc.
3001 Orchard Vista Dr SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49506
United States
+1 616-648-7738
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TGW Systems Inc. – the North American arm of TGW Logistics Group – is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience, we design, manufacture, implement and maintain trusted end-to-end solutions, which enable our customers to run their distribution network at the highest levels of productivity. Our tailored industry solutions for fashion & apparel, industrial & consumer goods and grocery are suited to manage dynamic market changes and make retailers and their fulfillment centers future-proof. TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

More From This Author
TGW Logistics has now been part of the UN Global Compact for a full year
Retrofit: Energy savings of 37% for esco
Henry Puhl to Become New CEO of TGW Logistics Group
View All Stories From This Author