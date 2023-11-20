TGW Logistics has now been part of the UN Global Compact for a full year

UN Global Compact

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the warehouse automation specialist TGW Logistics, entrepreneurial action and shouldering social responsibility are inextricably linked. The foundation-owned company acts in accordance with the philosophy "Focusing on People – Learning and Growing," taking a long-term view by focusing on social, economic and ecological sustainability for the good of its over 4,400 employees, its international customers, and society as a whole.

One year ago, in October 2022, TGW Logistics joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC): the world's largest and most important initiative for responsible corporate management. By becoming a member, the warehouse automation specialist has taken the next step and set an example for the outside world. As a part of this United Nations network of over 20,000 companies, TGW Logistics holds itself to the Compact's ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor standards, environmental protection, and fighting corruption.

CONTRIBUTING TO A FAIR AND SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY

TGW Logistics has committed itself to actively uphold these principles and to integrate them into all aspects of its business. The technology company is already systematically evaluating its supply chain, assessing potential risks, and continuously implementing improvement measures.

"Membership in the United Nations Global Compact is a declaration of the comprehensively sustainable orientation of TGW Logistics," emphasizes Harald Schröpf, Chief Executive Officer of TGW Logistics. "As a foundation-owned company, we want to contribute to a sustainable transformation in the field of warehouse automation, as well as to fair, inclusive business and exemplary entrepreneurship. This understanding of our values is an integral part of our DNA."