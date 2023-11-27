Netsertive Expands Robust Digital Presence Automation for Multi-Location Marketers

Enhanced offerings now include Reviews Management, Local Listings Management and Social Media Content, seamlessly delivered from Netsertive’s MLX Platform

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsertive, a marketing technology provider that enables franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized digital marketing at scale, today announced a series of new offerings that make it even easier for multi-location marketers to improve their local discoverability, increase engagement with shoppers and drive organic leads. The enhancements include Reviews Management, Local Listings Management and Social Media Content as integrated services in Netsertive’s Platform.

It has become critical for each business location or service area’s reviews to be monitored, maps and business listings to be updated and consistent, and localized social content posts to be delivered regularly. According to the 2023 Local Visibility Report, the average U.S. business is virtually invisible in two out of three local searches, with low local search visibility costing the average location an estimated $43,000 in lost annual revenue. These robust Digital Presence offerings ensure that businesses appear where consumers are searching and validating their decisions, across properties such as Google Maps and Business Profiles, Apple Maps, various review sites, online directories, social media channels, and others.

“At Netsertive we’re always innovating to help multi-location marketers build a stronger marketing operations system,” said Herb Brittner, VP of Product and Engineering for Netsertive. “Millions of people turn to local online searches to make decisions and we ensure that brands and their locations show up when they do, by maximizing. local discoverability.”

