First International Forum on Global Citizenship Education Sparks Meaningful Dialogue at Schloss Leopoldskron
High-Level Opening Ceremony at the Global Citizenship Education Forum. Copyright: BKMC/ Christian Streili
Keynote by Willem Jonker Chairman of AiNed "Global Citizenship Education in the Age of AI". Copyright: BKMC/ Christian Streili
The first International Forum on Global Citizenship Education brought together over 100 thought leaders, policymakers, experts, and students worldwide.SALZBURG, SALZBURG, AUSTRIA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 14, 2023, the first International Forum on Global Citizenship Education, a collaborative initiative between the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens in partnership with the Salzburg Global Seminar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, took place at the historic Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg, Austria. This timely event under the patronage of the 11th Federal President of the Republic of Austria and Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre Dr. Heinz Fischer, brought together over 100 thought leaders, policymakers, experts, and students from around the globe to explore and discuss the critical role of Global Citizenship Education in shaping a more interconnected and inclusive world in the age of Artificial Intelligence and Climate Change.
The forum provided a unique setting for high-level speakers, such as the 11th Federal President of the Republic of Austria Heinz Fischer, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, Austrian State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm, UNESCO representative Lydia Ruprecht and Korean Permanent Representative Sang-wook Ham and many participants to engage in robust conversations, network, exchange ideas, and foster collaborations.
Key highlights of the event included a keynote address from Prof. Willem Jonker, Chair of the Dutch AI program AiNed, three panel discussions featuring diverse perspectives from policy, higher education and young changemakers’ angles, and a “call to action” session, designed to delve into the practical aspects of implementing Global Citizenship Education.
The collaboration between the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens, the Salzburg Global Seminar, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing global issues. Their joint commitment to fostering global citizenship resonated throughout the event.
"I strongly believe that education is a powerful tool for shaping global citizens who are not only knowledgeable but also compassionate and engaged," said Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations & Ban Ki-moon Centre Co-chair in a video message, expressing the underlying theme of the forum.
"The International Forum on Global Citizenship Education allowed us to explore innovative approaches and strategies to instill a sense of global responsibility in our future generations", said a participant afterward.
The event will also lead to the release of a “Call to Action - Outcome Paper”, soon available to the public, which encapsulates key discussions, insights, and recommendations emanating from the forum.
The organizers of the International Forum on Global Citizenship Education express their gratitude to all participants, speakers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of this collaborative endeavor.
