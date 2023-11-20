Sayers Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies Sayers’ Internal Controls and Processes.VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayers, a leading provider of IT infrastructure, Cloud & Cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Sayers has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.
“Surpassing industry standards for information security practices is at the heart of our core values. With KirkpatrickPrice’s SOC 2 audit verification, Sayers is proud to strengthen our clients’ confidence in our internal controls as we strive to provide them with outstanding personalized IT and cybersecurity solutions,” says Sayers CEO Chris Callahan.
“The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. “Sayers delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Sayers’ controls.”
KirkpatrickPrice is the leader in cybersecurity and compliance audit reports. Our experienced auditors know audits are hard, so they take complicated audits such as SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and ISO 27001 and make them worth it.
About the Company:
Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL Hall of Famer, Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized Cybersecurity and IT solutions that are designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement Cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their customers. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their customers' IT infrastructure while fostering strong partnerships.
