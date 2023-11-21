Seerist Joins NVIDIA Inception Program
Seerist, the leading solution for intelligence and security analysts, has been accepted into NVIDIA Inception a program designed to help startups evolve faster
NVIDIA Inception is an opportunity to harness the leading AI hardware and software stack, boosting our ability to deliver more accurate and impactful predictions for our customers.”RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seerist Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for intelligence, threat, and security professionals, announced it has been accepted into NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to help startups evolve faster through cutting-edge technology. It currently includes a global network of more than 15,000 technology startups.
— Matt McKnight, CTO at Seerist
“Our focus at Seerist is to continuously evolve and innovate our artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platforms to better prepare clients with the security and risk intelligence needed to make decisions that keep their people, assets, and operations safe. Joining the NVIDIA Inception program aligns with our goals and offers new opportunities to collaborate with other AI-driven organizations,” said Jim Brooks, Seerist’s CEO.
NVIDIA Inception supports all stages of a startup’s lifecycle and works closely with members to provide access to the best technical tools, latest resources, and opportunities to connect with investors. “This partnership with NVIDIA Inception is a step forward for Seerist," said Matt McKnight, Seerist’s chief technology officer. "It's an opportunity to harness the leading AI hardware and software stack, boosting our ability to deliver more accurate and impactful predictions for our customers. As part of NVIDIA Inception, Seerist is presented with new methods to accelerate the development of its platform and build the capabilities of our team, among other benefits.
ABOUT SEERIST
Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis and delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.
