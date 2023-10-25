Seerist Enhances Threat and Risk Intelligence Solution in Q3
A new mobile app, advanced analytics, new analysis dashboards, and enhanced alert management affirm Seerist's commitment to helping organizations
Continually enhancing and adding new data sources, making it easier to find critical data, and surfacing trends that can forecast potential threats are central to Seerist’s development strategy.”OTTAWA HILLS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seerist, the leading augmented analytics solution for intelligence, threat management, and security professionals, delivers several solution enhancements in Q3 to bolster clients’ ability to monitor, assess, contextualize, and act on threat and risk intelligence.
— Jim Brooks, CEO of Seerist
These updates solidify the importance of understanding context to manage organizations' real-time security posture and longer-term planning capabilities. Seerist’s unparalleled analysis and incident management data, alongside world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) models, enables clients to make informed decisions and stay ahead of emerging risks and threats in an ever-changing global landscape.
“We know Seerist supports critical safety and security efforts and missions where time and trustworthy data are imperative. We also know unforeseen events and disruptions can, and will, occur without notice. Yet when organizations are armed with the right security and risk intelligence, they can minimize their negative impact. Continually enhancing and adding new data sources, making it faster and easier to find critical data, and surfacing trends that can forecast potential threats are central to Seerist’s development strategy. Q3 represents a small piece of our long-term plan,” said Jim Brooks, CEO of Seerist.
Key Updates Made in Q3
• Risk and Stability Dashboards: Enable clients to link between country analysis and real-time event feeds. Updated capabilities include an enhanced interface and interactive mapping feature that links Verified Events to specific map locations and upcoming issues of concern.
• New Mobile App: Leverage features previously exclusive to the desktop version for on-the-go risk intelligence.
• Advanced Analytics: Search and filter content by emotion and sentiment to achieve a deeper level of analysis and contextual understanding leading up to and surrounding different types of threat events.
• Alerts Management: A revamped Alerts tab offers several enhancements, including centralized alert control, smart filtering, and the ability to set specific alerts for key indicators like Pulse AI, Risk Ratings, and Evacuation Levels.
• Analysis Archives: Experience historical insight with access to analysis and Verified Event archives dating back to 2008. This offers the unique ability to research and contextualize changes in your current and future operating environments.
ABOUT SEERIST
Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis and delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.
