Maryland Department of Agriculture Honors Employees with Long Service Awards

November 20, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 20, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture recently honored 69 employees for their years of dedicated service to the state and its citizens. The service awards were given out during the Annual Employee Appreciation brunch held on November 13. Of the 69 employees honored, 3 have 30 or more years of service and one has 40 years. Together, the employees represent 610 years of public service and approximately 1.3 million hours worked.

“Our employees are the backbone of our agency. Recognizing the dedicated work of these individuals through their many years of service is an honor,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The vital work of these employees contributes to the continued successes of this department. I thank each and every one of our employees for their contributions to Maryland agriculture.”

Team members attending the brunch enjoyed a menu consisting of locally sourced Maryland products, prepared and served by members of senior staff.

The following is a listing of department employees by their county of residence who were recognized with service awards:

Thomas Fagan- 40 years

David Mister- 35 years

Charlotta (Susan) Winebrenner- 35 years

Daniel Polite – 25years

Anthony Riggi – 25 years

Brian Galbreath- 25 years

Mark Freese- 25 years

Matthew McMahon- 25 years

Tina Stevens- 25 years

Keith Potter- 25 years

Richard Shepard – 25 years

Melissa Edmonds – 25 years

Bonita Brown- 25 years

Anthony Calao – 25 years

Marla Stevens – 20 years

Mark Powell – 20 years

Anthony DeWitt- 20 years

Shawn Smith – 15 years

Sarah Lewis – 15 years

Christopher Burch – 15 years

Deborah Freberger – 15 years

Robin Culver – 15 years

Samarakoon Yapa – 15 years

Kim Macfarland – 15 years

Kimberly Lambert – 10 years

Della Penn – 10 years

Charles Bradford – 10 years

Heather Harmon Disque – 10 years

Sarah Zastrow – 10 years

Misti Wilson – 10 years

Marcia Solomon – 10 years

Aaron Shurtleff – 10 years

Susan Kozlovsky – 10 years

Tong Hsu – 10 years

Shankar Mondal – 5 years

Nancy Larochelle – 5 years

Amber North-Staves – 5 years

Kenyon Hooker – 5 years

Robert O’Ferrall – 5 years

Alison Wilkinson – 5 years

Scott Larzelere – 5 years

Kaitlyn Fox – 5 years

Steve Szelestei 5 years

Stephen Goff – 5 years

MARYLAND

Allegany

Charlotta (Susan) Winebrenner, Forest Pest Management, 35 years

Anne Arundel

Aaron Shurtleff, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 10 years

Bonita Brown, Fiscal Services Accounts, 25 years

Della Penn, Animal Health Antibiotic/ADT, 10 years

Marcia Solomon, Plant Industries & Pest Management, 10 years

Baltimore City

Thomas Fagan, Weights & Measures, 40 years

Anthony De Witt, Mosquito Control, 20 years

Calvert

Stephen Goff, Pesticide Regulations, 5 years

Caroline

Mark Powell, Marketing, Animal Industries & Consumer Services, 20 years

Deborah Freburger, Nutrient Management, 15 years

Kim Macfarland, Turf & Seed Seed Lab, 15 years

Carroll

Marla Stevens, Animal Health Assistant Chief Field, 20 years

Melissa Edmonds, Carroll SCD, 25 years

Cecil

Anthony Calao, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 25 years

Charles

Kenyon Hooker, Food Quality Assurance Advanced Food Inspection, 5 years

Dorchester

Charles Bradford, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 10 years

Robert O’Ferrall, Food Quality Assurance Grading, Egg & Grain Inspection, 5 years

Misti Wilson, Mosquito Control Eastern Region – Salibury, 10 years

Frederick

Mark Freese, Resource Conservation District Operations Western & Central MD, 25 years

Harford

Brian Galbreath, Resource Conservation District Operations – Western & Central MD, 25 years

Howard

Kimberly Lambert, Animal Health Lab Scientist, 10 years

Kent

Steve Szelestei, Nutrient Management Eastern Shore, 5 years

Montgomery

Samarakoon Yapa, Pesticide Regulations Inspection Team, 15 years

Tong Hsu, Weights & Measures, 10 years

Prince George’s

Sarah Zastrow, Mosquito Control – Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, 10 years

Queen Anne’s

Amber North-Staves, Resource Conservation Grants Ecosystem Incentive Program, 5 years

Scott Larzelere, Mosquito Control, 5 years

Tina Stevens, Resource Conservation Program Planning & Evaluation, 25 years

St. Mary’s

Nancy Larochelle, Resource Conservation District Operations – Patuxent Region, 5 years

Sara Lewis, Resource Conservation District Operations – Patuxent Region, 15 years

Talbot

Heather Harmon-Disque, Forest Pest Management, 10 years

Kaitlyn Fox, Mosquito Control Eastern Region – Salisbury, 5 years

Shawn Smith, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 15 years

Wicomico

Alison Wilkinson, Marketing, Animal Industries & Consumer Services – Weights & Measures, 5 years

David Mister, Resource Conservation District Operations, 35 years

Robin Culver, Nutrient Management Eastern Shore, 15 years

Shankar Mondal, Animal Health, 5 years

DELAWARE

Kent

Anthony Riggi, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 25 years

Harrington

Richard Shepard, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 25 years

Wilmington

Daniel Polite, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 25 years

PENNSYLVANIA

Franklin

Christopher Burch, Resource Conservation District Operations Western & Central MD, 15 years

Glen Rock

Matthew McMahon, Resource Conservation District Operations Western & Central MD, 25 years

Warfordsburg

Keith Potter, Resource Conservation District Operations, 25 years

