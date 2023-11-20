Maryland Department of Agriculture Honors Employees with Long Service Awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 20, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture recently honored 69 employees for their years of dedicated service to the state and its citizens. The service awards were given out during the Annual Employee Appreciation brunch held on November 13. Of the 69 employees honored, 3 have 30 or more years of service and one has 40 years. Together, the employees represent 610 years of public service and approximately 1.3 million hours worked.
“Our employees are the backbone of our agency. Recognizing the dedicated work of these individuals through their many years of service is an honor,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The vital work of these employees contributes to the continued successes of this department. I thank each and every one of our employees for their contributions to Maryland agriculture.”
Team members attending the brunch enjoyed a menu consisting of locally sourced Maryland products, prepared and served by members of senior staff.
The following is a listing of department employees by their county of residence who were recognized with service awards:
- Thomas Fagan- 40 years
- David Mister- 35 years
- Charlotta (Susan) Winebrenner- 35 years
- Daniel Polite – 25years
- Anthony Riggi – 25 years
- Brian Galbreath- 25 years
- Mark Freese- 25 years
- Matthew McMahon- 25 years
- Tina Stevens- 25 years
- Keith Potter- 25 years
- Richard Shepard – 25 years
- Melissa Edmonds – 25 years
- Bonita Brown- 25 years
- Anthony Calao – 25 years
- Marla Stevens – 20 years
- Mark Powell – 20 years
- Anthony DeWitt- 20 years
- Shawn Smith – 15 years
- Sarah Lewis – 15 years
- Christopher Burch – 15 years
- Deborah Freberger – 15 years
- Robin Culver – 15 years
- Samarakoon Yapa – 15 years
- Kim Macfarland – 15 years
- Kimberly Lambert – 10 years
- Della Penn – 10 years
- Charles Bradford – 10 years
- Heather Harmon Disque – 10 years
- Sarah Zastrow – 10 years
- Misti Wilson – 10 years
- Marcia Solomon – 10 years
- Aaron Shurtleff – 10 years
- Susan Kozlovsky – 10 years
- Tong Hsu – 10 years
- Shankar Mondal – 5 years
- Nancy Larochelle – 5 years
- Amber North-Staves – 5 years
- Kenyon Hooker – 5 years
- Robert O’Ferrall – 5 years
- Alison Wilkinson – 5 years
- Scott Larzelere – 5 years
- Kaitlyn Fox – 5 years
- Steve Szelestei 5 years
- Stephen Goff – 5 years
MARYLAND
Allegany
- Charlotta (Susan) Winebrenner, Forest Pest Management, 35 years
Anne Arundel
- Aaron Shurtleff, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 10 years
- Bonita Brown, Fiscal Services Accounts, 25 years
- Della Penn, Animal Health Antibiotic/ADT, 10 years
- Marcia Solomon, Plant Industries & Pest Management, 10 years
Baltimore City
- Thomas Fagan, Weights & Measures, 40 years
- Anthony De Witt, Mosquito Control, 20 years
Calvert
- Stephen Goff, Pesticide Regulations, 5 years
Caroline
- Mark Powell, Marketing, Animal Industries & Consumer Services, 20 years
- Deborah Freburger, Nutrient Management, 15 years
- Kim Macfarland, Turf & Seed Seed Lab, 15 years
Carroll
- Marla Stevens, Animal Health Assistant Chief Field, 20 years
- Melissa Edmonds, Carroll SCD, 25 years
Cecil
- Anthony Calao, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 25 years
Charles
- Kenyon Hooker, Food Quality Assurance Advanced Food Inspection, 5 years
Dorchester
- Charles Bradford, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 10 years
- Robert O’Ferrall, Food Quality Assurance Grading, Egg & Grain Inspection, 5 years
- Misti Wilson, Mosquito Control Eastern Region – Salibury, 10 years
Frederick
- Mark Freese, Resource Conservation District Operations Western & Central MD, 25 years
Harford
- Brian Galbreath, Resource Conservation District Operations – Western & Central MD, 25 years
Howard
- Kimberly Lambert, Animal Health Lab Scientist, 10 years
Kent
- Steve Szelestei, Nutrient Management Eastern Shore, 5 years
Montgomery
- Samarakoon Yapa, Pesticide Regulations Inspection Team, 15 years
- Tong Hsu, Weights & Measures, 10 years
Prince George’s
- Sarah Zastrow, Mosquito Control – Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, 10 years
Queen Anne’s
- Amber North-Staves, Resource Conservation Grants Ecosystem Incentive Program, 5 years
- Scott Larzelere, Mosquito Control, 5 years
- Tina Stevens, Resource Conservation Program Planning & Evaluation, 25 years
St. Mary’s
- Nancy Larochelle, Resource Conservation District Operations – Patuxent Region, 5 years
- Sara Lewis, Resource Conservation District Operations – Patuxent Region, 15 years
Talbot
- Heather Harmon-Disque, Forest Pest Management, 10 years
- Kaitlyn Fox, Mosquito Control Eastern Region – Salisbury, 5 years
- Shawn Smith, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 15 years
Wicomico
- Alison Wilkinson, Marketing, Animal Industries & Consumer Services – Weights & Measures, 5 years
- David Mister, Resource Conservation District Operations, 35 years
- Robin Culver, Nutrient Management Eastern Shore, 15 years
- Shankar Mondal, Animal Health, 5 years
DELAWARE
Kent
- Anthony Riggi, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 25 years
Harrington
- Richard Shepard, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 25 years
Wilmington
- Daniel Polite, Resource Conservation District Operations Eastern Shore, 25 years
PENNSYLVANIA
Franklin
- Christopher Burch, Resource Conservation District Operations Western & Central MD, 15 years
Glen Rock
- Matthew McMahon, Resource Conservation District Operations Western & Central MD, 25 years
Warfordsburg
- Keith Potter, Resource Conservation District Operations, 25 years
