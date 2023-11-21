Pasadena Cosmetic Dentist Shares How a Smile Makeover Can Make Patients Look Younger
Dr. Arash Azarbal explains how smile makeover treatments such as porcelain veneers and others can have a rejuvenating effect on one’s entire facial aesthetic.PASADENA, CA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aesthetic effects of facial aging are typically associated with lax skin and weakening muscles from the forehead down to the neck region. However, one of the most prominent areas at the center of the face is the mouth, where even changes in the teeth over time can lead to a more aged appearance. The shape and size of teeth may look short or worn-down; the teeth may appear discolored or yellowed; and damaged or missing teeth may be significantly noticeable. In some cases, missing teeth can also exacerbate the effects of lax facial skin and perhaps even cause an imbalanced facial appearance overall. In addition, significant wear on teeth caused by clenching and grinding can dramatically reduce teeth size by more than half. This can lead to reduction of the vertical dimension of the face as measured from the tip of the head to the bottom of the chin. In turn, this can alter the appearance of facial expressions (such as smiling), or the appearance of the lips at rest. Dr. Arash Azarbal, a cosmetic dentist in Pasadena and the head of Pasadena Dental Aesthetics, explains how cosmetic and restorative dental treatments can often help restore a generally healthier, more youthful look to the face.
As described by Dr. Azarbal, cosmetic and restorative dentistry offer a comprehensive range of options to enhance the aesthetics of a patient’s smile, not to mention dental health and function. Some of the most commonly performed treatments include porcelain veneers, dental crowns, teeth whitening, tooth-colored fillings, cosmetic bonding, and laser gum recontouring. He adds that these types of treatments also have the potential to refresh the facial aesthetic by years, especially when several treatments are combined to create a full smile makeover. In the case of significant wear and damage to the teeth and an unbalanced bite, the smile makeover can be combined with a full mouth rehabilitation, in which the bite and teeth are restored to their original and ideal form and function. This comprehensive option is highly customizable based on the needs and goals of each patient.
According to Dr. Azarbal, who has received advanced training from the Aesthetics Continuum at the UCLA School of Dentistry and the Eubank Institute for Smile Design and Advanced Occlusion, smile makeovers can be an effective way to offset several signs of aging. One of the primary examples are patients with failing or missing teeth, in which dental implant restorations can be a part of a smile makeover (or performed on their own) to achieve a more youthful look along with enhanced function. Dental Implants are designed to look, feel, and operate like one’s own natural teeth by fusing titanium roots to the surrounding bone with durable, custom-designed tooth restorations placed on top. Dr. Azarbal explains that, when combined in a smile makeover with options such as teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and/or crowns on surrounding teeth, dental implants can often completely change the look of an individual’s smile and even enhance their overall facial appearance.
With the assistance of advanced dental technology and expert training in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Azarbal says it is possible to effectively give patients renewed confidence with youthful-looking results through smile makeovers. He encourages individuals interested in regaining a rejuvenated appearance to work with an experienced and highly-trained dentist on a smile design and makeover that matches their personality, preferences, and facial features.
About Arash Azarbal, DDS
Dr. Arash Azarbal is the director of Pasadena Dental Aesthetics, a practice that offers a wide selection of advanced dental treatments. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry at the University of Southern California (USC), where he also later served as an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Director. Dr. Azarbal has been a practicing dentist for more than two decades. He also regularly participates in annual multi-day continuums to extend his knowledge and training in cosmetic, restorative, and sedation dentistry, as well as orthodontics. In addition to cosmetic and reconstructive dental care options, Dr. Azarbal offers a full array of preventive care treatments and procedures designed to address TMJ Disorder, sleep apnea, and other conditions. Dr. Azarbal is available for interview upon request.
