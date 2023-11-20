DB Investing Honored with The Most Innovative Broker Award at Smart Vision Investment Expo 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- DB Investing, a leading online broker offering trading services in forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, has been recognized as The Most Innovative Broker for the MENA region at the Smart Vision Investment Expo 2023 in Cairo, Egypt. This prestigious award underscores DB Investing's commitment to providing cutting-edge trading solutions and platforms that empower traders to navigate the complexities of the financial markets.
The Smart Vision Investment Expo is a premier event in the financial industry, bringing together experts, brokers, and traders to discuss the latest trends and innovations. DB Investing's recognition as The Most Innovative Broker reflects its dedication to staying ahead of the curve and providing traders with the tools they need to succeed.
"We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award from Smart Vision" said Gennaro Lanza, Global CEO of DB Investing. "This recognition as The Most Innovative Broker is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to innovation in the previous years.
We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible trading experience, and we are constantly striving to develop new and innovative solutions that will help them achieve their financial goals. Our trajectory since our establishment in 2018 has been characterized by steady and sustainable growth, fuelled by our unwavering passion for trading.
Presently, our robust footprint spans key locations such as Seychelles, Cyprus, Dubai, Nigeria, and Indonesia, with plans underway to inaugurate additional offices in 2024 in Latam, India and Asia regions, improve our number of licenses in our portfolio, and offer the best-regulated brokerage service as well the best customer service to our clients”.
DB Investing boasts a seasoned team of experts boasting a decade of rich experience in the Forex and securities brokerage sector, with a particular focus on EU and UK Regulated firms.
DB Investing has consistently garnered accolades for its pioneering approach to trading, cementing its position as a frontrunner in the dynamic financial landscape. Within a remarkable last two-month period, the company has swept a series of prestigious industry awards, including Fastest Growing Broker, TOP 100 Brokers of 2023, Fastest Payout Broker, and TOP 50 CEO of 2023.
About DB Investing
DB Investing is a leading online broker offering trading services in forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The company is committed to providing traders with the best possible trading experience, offering a wide range of trading platforms, tools, and resources. DB Investing has been regulated by FSA in Seychelles since 2020 and with an official representative office in Dubai.
Alex
The Smart Vision Investment Expo is a premier event in the financial industry, bringing together experts, brokers, and traders to discuss the latest trends and innovations. DB Investing's recognition as The Most Innovative Broker reflects its dedication to staying ahead of the curve and providing traders with the tools they need to succeed.
"We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award from Smart Vision" said Gennaro Lanza, Global CEO of DB Investing. "This recognition as The Most Innovative Broker is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to innovation in the previous years.
We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible trading experience, and we are constantly striving to develop new and innovative solutions that will help them achieve their financial goals. Our trajectory since our establishment in 2018 has been characterized by steady and sustainable growth, fuelled by our unwavering passion for trading.
Presently, our robust footprint spans key locations such as Seychelles, Cyprus, Dubai, Nigeria, and Indonesia, with plans underway to inaugurate additional offices in 2024 in Latam, India and Asia regions, improve our number of licenses in our portfolio, and offer the best-regulated brokerage service as well the best customer service to our clients”.
DB Investing boasts a seasoned team of experts boasting a decade of rich experience in the Forex and securities brokerage sector, with a particular focus on EU and UK Regulated firms.
DB Investing has consistently garnered accolades for its pioneering approach to trading, cementing its position as a frontrunner in the dynamic financial landscape. Within a remarkable last two-month period, the company has swept a series of prestigious industry awards, including Fastest Growing Broker, TOP 100 Brokers of 2023, Fastest Payout Broker, and TOP 50 CEO of 2023.
About DB Investing
DB Investing is a leading online broker offering trading services in forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The company is committed to providing traders with the best possible trading experience, offering a wide range of trading platforms, tools, and resources. DB Investing has been regulated by FSA in Seychelles since 2020 and with an official representative office in Dubai.
Alex
DB Invest Ltd.
+971 566978897
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram