TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar and SCW.AI Partner for Next-Generation Digital Factory Platform
SCW.AI has announced a strategic partnership with TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar to modernize and digitize the production environment of the future.
This partnership will empower both our companies to deliver cutting-edge technologies, all aligned with our vision of establishing fully digital, seamlessly automated, and self-driving factories.”ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCW.AI's Next Generation Digital Factory Platform connects data-driven decision-making solutions for manufacturers, focusing primarily on the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage industries, providing “Speed”, “Simplicity”, and “Scalability” to digital transformation programs. Under the collaboration between TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar and SCW.AI, the two companies will work together to modernize and digitize the production environment of the future. This collaboration aims to increase the operational efficiency of the manufacturing industry by providing advanced supply chain visibility with the Digital Factory Platform and accelerating excellence in operations. By joining forces, both companies will now be able to offer more comprehensive solutions to their customers in the manufacturing industries and benefit from higher levels of impact in creating business value.
Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.
TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar IoT Industrial Technologies Manager Salim Buge said: “As TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar, in line with our goals, we are enhancing our innovative identity with new collaborations. We set out to offer many new solutions that will provide technology-based efficiency to the industry, by supporting our experiences in production with industrial data. In this context, we are very pleased to have signed a new strategic partnership with SCW.AI, an innovative software (SaaS) company and a global player specialized in digital factory - digital supply chain solutions. With this partnership, we will bring products that leverage the power of the latest technologies to optimize production processes to customers. Our aim is to increase efficiency and transparency in the end-to-end supply chain, contributing to the digital transformations of manufacturing companies.”
SCW.AI’s Founder and CEO Evren Ozkaya said: "I am thrilled to establish this strategic partnership with TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar, with whom we have combined our expertise to create innovative, end-to-end supply chain solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of manufacturing sectors. With our collaboration with TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar, our global presence will be significantly enhanced. This partnership will empower both our companies to deliver cutting-edge technologies and services, all aligned with our vision of establishing fully digital, seamlessly automated, and self-driving factories. Together, we will encourage the transformation of the manufacturing industry towards a more agile, flexible, highly productive, and profitable sustainable future state, creating the foundation for self-driving supply chains.”
About SCW.AI
SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm and a global leader specializing in digital factory and digital supply chain solutions. SCW partners with manufacturers in designing, developing, and implementing scalable digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. SCW is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision-making from shopfloors to executive boardrooms, unlocking the full potential of production that is already present yet hidden inside the company’s factory.
About TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar
Since 1984, TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar has been conducting sales, after-sales, service, spare parts, and marketing activities for Mitsubishi Motors. In addition to these, the company is also working in areas shaping the technologies of the future, such as IoT (Internet of Things), caravans offering a comfortable lifestyle on the go, and sustainable electric mobility. TEMSA Motorlu Araçlar operates with a proactive approach focused on customer satisfaction, responding to needs and requests in the quickest and most accurate way possible.
