HomeWAV Announces Partnership with LaPorte County Community Corrections in Indiana
Telecommunications company selected for its innovative all-in-one inmate communications, technology solutionsLAPORTE, INDIANA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, is pleased to announce a new and exciting partnership with LaPorte County Community Corrections in Indiana. This partnership brings advanced communication technology and a range of all-in-one services to the facility, including voice and video calling, messaging, and tablets.
Selecting HomeWAV for its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive services, LaPorte County Community Corrections sought to enhance the inmate experience by introducing tablets, offering a more user-friendly and efficient communication platform.
LaPorte County Community Corrections now offers six interactive HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 30 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets in its facility as part of this partnership. These technological enhancements will help improve overall facility operations, connect inmates with their loved ones, and engage in meaningful activities to aid their reintegration into society.
"We are thrilled to welcome LaPorte County Community Corrections as a valued facility partner," said Jim DiCenso, Director of Strategic Accounts at HomeWAV. "Our dedication to innovation, security, and user-friendly technology aligns perfectly with LaPorte's mission to improve inmate rehabilitation and overall facility operations."
The collaboration with HomeWAV allows LaPorte County Community Corrections to offer inmates a range of communication services, including voice and video calls, messaging, and access to tablets. This not only enhances the quality of life for inmates but also supports their rehabilitation by providing valuable educational resources through secure digital platforms.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
