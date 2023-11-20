Podcast: Regional Groups Guiding Young People Toward Business Aviation Careers

Nov. 20, 2023

Attracting the next generation of business aviation professionals is a top priority throughout the industry, and local and regional groups are often the first point of contact for students and young people seeking information about the industry and its potential opportunities. “The No. 1 question that we get is, ‘What is business aviation and how do I get into it?'” notes NBAA’s Northeast Regional Director Brittany Davies. “‘What is that path that I take to get where I want to go?'”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

Brittany Davies, NBAA Northeast regional director

Jessica Belcher, marketing manager for Exclusive Aircraft Sales and incoming chair of the NBAA Local and Regional Groups Committee