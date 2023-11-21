Svipe AB integrates Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci for verifiable credentials and cryptographically verified identities
Svipe unveils a Ping DaVinci connector revolutionizing identification via NFC and facial biometrics, powered by the Svipe Identity App.
I'm thrilled to present our new DaVinci connector to address one of the most fundamental challenges in digital processes: accurate user identification. It is a huge step forward for both KYC and VC's.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Svipe AB, announced a new integration with Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will make it easy to verify customer's and/or workforce's identities by using NFC technology to digitally read data directly from the chip of the identity document. Face biometrics are utilized to enable issuance of ID-credentials at the highest level of assurance.
— Jonas Ingelstrom, CEO, Svipe AB.
Svipe AB joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.
The Svipe connector will kickstart the utilization of the Svipe mobile app for comprehensive user identification, leveraging a biometric ID-document and facial biometrics. Authentication is simplified through QR-code scanning and the solution can be utilized repeatedly for step-up authentication or MFA in various digital processes both for customers and employees.
“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Svipe AB leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."
For more information on Svipe’s work with Ping Identity visit the Svipe’s DaVinci Connector Integration Listing.
About Svipe
Svipe provides advanced technology that enables individuals in over 140 countries to securely and easily identify themselves with their biometric ID-document and face biometrics through cryptographic verification. The company’s solution has been developed with a strong focus on privacy protection, user-friendliness, and security.
About Ping Identity
At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. On August 23, 2023, Ping Identity and ForgeRock joined together to deliver more choice, deeper expertise, and a more complete identity solution for customers and partners.
Ping Identity Media Relations
Megan Johnson
press@pingidentity.com
757.635.2807
Svipe Media Relations
Jonas Ingelstrom
Svipe AB
info@svipe.com
