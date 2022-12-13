Svipe Launches Bot on Discord, Becoming the First Fully Automatic Age-verification Tool on the Platform.
The new integration enables Discord communities to configure access to their channels, allowing for age-restricted content and anti-bot control.
We are thrilled with the opportunities to build unique experiences for other platforms, especially those like Discord, connecting well with our community-driven mission of building trust on Internet.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Svipe, the global pioneer in digital identity verification, today announced a bot integration with Discord, becoming the first identity verification plugin on the platform. With a global rollout commencing this week, the Svipe app enables people to easier, better, and more securely verify age within the Discord universe.
— Jonas Ingelström
“Svipe offers one of the most advanced identity verification tools available on the market, in fact it is not very different from the e-gates used at airports, but all done on a mobile phone. It honestly feels great to be able to offer such a powerful, yet privacy focused, solution to the entire Discord community to provide better experiences across the platform.” says Jonas Ingelström, CEO at Svipe.
With the Svipe Bot, Discord users will gain access to a privacy focused and easy to use way to anonymously prove their age within any community that has the plugin enabled. This means no more sharing of masked driver licenses, covering everything except the pictures and data of birth, which is a commonly used practice today. This is a quiet time-consuming exercise that is easy to fake and also puts the user’s privacy at risk.
With the Svipe solution people onboard once using their passport or national ID-card, facial verification and the Svipe App. The solution has global coverage and works in over 140 countries. Once onboarded, verifying age becomes a simple, fast, and reusable experience across the entire Discord universe.
Age verification is only the first step in this exciting cross-over experience. In the near future other checks like gender or nationality can easily be introduced, creating new opportunities to form communities on Discord that have not been possible to administrate before. Making this possible without jeopardizing the privacy of the user and with no personal data being shared between users and server owners is a revolutionary development that we see as a glimpse into a more privacy focused and secure Internet.
From a commercial perspective Svipe will initially offer the age verification plugin free of charge to all guild owners that sincerely want to protect minors from accessing age restricted content. In the future we will introduce premium packages that provide more options, customisation of content, and better security.
About Svipe, our Discord Server and our Bot
Svipe provides a new type of identity verification platform that puts the users’ privacy at its heart. Using the latest technology, Svipe enables people to create a digital version of their biometric Passports and ID-cards to be used over and over again on the Internet to prove that they are genuine and real.
The Svipe Discord Bot is an extension to the Svipe app that provides a 3-click implementation experience for all Discord server owners to use a fully automated age-verification check. Read more and get a glance of how it works. The bot can easily be downloaded from the Svipe Discord server. There you can also test the verification tool yourself, get help with configurations or chat with other server owners already using the tool. An open invitation to the server.
