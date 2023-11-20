Fashion Hair Accessories Brand TELETIES Renews adQuadrant as Digital Marketing Agency of Record
adQuadrant to develop and implement campaigns across multiple social media and online platforms leading into the crucial holiday season
adQuadrant has proven itself to be a valuable part of the TELETIES team and exceeded our sales and marketing goals during the past six months”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion hair accessories brand TELETIES has renewed adQuadrant as its digital marketing agency of record. The agency will design all creative as well as develop media and sales strategies across target social and digital platforms. adQuadrant will also create, implement and support the company’s holiday sales strategy.
— Alyssa Brown, vice president of marketing for TELETIES
The TELETIES marketing effort will include campaigns on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Google and Bing. adQuadrant will undertake a two-pronged approach, separating efforts geared toward past/repeat customers and new customers with different creative and strategies developed for each consumer segment. adQuadrant will also market and support TELETIES' partnership of NBA team the Orlando Magic through media campaigns. In addition, adQuandrant will increase the use of video across all platforms.
“adQuadrant has proven itself to be a valuable part of the TELETIES team and exceeded our sales and marketing goals during the past six months,” said Alyssa Brown, vice president of marketing for TELETIES. “Their insight, creative abilities and exceptional execution are directly contributing to our growth as well as establishing our brand as an industry leader.”
Warren Jolly, CEO of adQuadrant, said “TELETIES is a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer brand that is fast becoming a dominant player in the $4 billion U.S. hair accessories market. Their products combine style with innovation to bring consumers the ultimate replacement for the traditional hair tie and something different in a market that often lacks new ideas.”
TELETIES is a direct-to-consumer fashion hair accessories company that offers a wide variety of hair ties, clips, scrunchies, headbands and other accessories. The company was founded by Lindsay Muscato who found the perfect solution to hair accessories that break, stretch out, rip hair and cause other problems; she created an all-in-one hair tie that doubles as a stylish stackable bracelet and nearly unbreakable hair clips. In addition, with each TELETIES purchase, a donation is made to FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered), a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the lives of people and families affected by hereditary breast, ovarian and related cancers. More information is available at Teleties.com.
adQuadrant is a leading omnichannel digital marketing company focused on helping brands achieve exponential growth through advanced solutions around business strategy, creative, measurement, data and media planning and buying. The company manages more than $150 million in annual ad spend and has proven to be a valued digital growth partner to dozens of clients including challenger brands that have quickly scaled upward of 500%. adQuadrant was founded in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California. More information is available at adQuadrant.com.
Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 212-401-4875
email us here